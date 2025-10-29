There’s Only One Story We Need Marvel Zombies Season 2 to Tell (and It’s Obvious)

As Halloween 2025 arrives, it’s safe to say that Marvel Zombies has been one of the surprise hits of the year. Marvel’s first animated series aimed at the adult demographic, Zombies, to a lane of Marvel Comics content that has traditionally been lackluster and refitted it into a Marvel Cinematic Universe epic event. It took a combination of Marvel Studios stars jumping in to reprise their roles (and literally breathe new life into their characters), as well as some experienced voice actors who helped fill the gaps.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, Marvel Zombies made the curious storytelling decision to chronicle the final days of the resistance’s fight against the Zombie Queen (Scarlet Witch). With rumors that Marvel Zombies Season 2 is in the works at Marvel Studios, fans are beginning to buzz about the next installment. For all the praise Marvel Zombies gets, there are a lot of fans who were conflicted about the miniseries’ ending. SPOILERS: Kamala Khan was the ‘final girl’ of the survivalist story, but she could not stop Wanda Maximoff from taking the power of the Infinity Stones to remake the world as she saw fit. Kamala eventually capitulated and let Wanda achieve her goal; however, the young hero’s real-life friend Riri Williams “hacked” the fake reality and woke her up from Scarlet Witch’s hex.

Obviously, the ending of Marvel Zombies sets the stage for a continuation of the story, but that seems too obvious. Good horror films tend to end with a final tease of doom, and Marvel Zombies quite literally killed its future potential (with all those character deaths). Going forward may not be the best step; for our part, there’s only one story that Marvel Zombies Season 2 needs to tell if it wants to be an even bigger success than Season 1. And it should be obvious to any MCU fan what that story should be.

Marvel Zombies Season 2 Should Be A Prequel About the Zombie Apocalypse’s Start

Disney+

Marvel Zombies Season 3 be the heady, trippy, cosmic-scale story about battling Wanda for control of the universe and timeline; after all, that’s the kind of high-concept story that would be perfect for one of those shortened final seasons (one longer feature or two regular episodes, max). But if we’re talking about what Marvel Zombies Season 2 should do with another 4 episodes (we presume), then a prequel is the better way to go. The first Season of Marvel Zombies picks up 5 years after the zombie virus emerges from the Quantum Realm and infects Earth; a Season 2 prequel story could easily be told over four episodes, each one set in year 1, 2, 3, and 4 of the outbreak.

There are many key advantages to Marvel Animation going this route with Zombies Season 2. Right off the bat, the range of characters who could appear in the series is exponentially higher than in Season 1. All of the original Avengers characters would be present; the expanded world of MCU characters introduced in Phase 4 and beyond; characters like the X-Men, Black Knight, and Blade, who have yet to make official MCU live-action debuts; and even entire other lanes of the franchise like Werewolf By Night‘s supernatural/occult world that could be incorporated into the seasonal story.

The fall of the Avengers as the first line of defense would obviously be the spectacle-heavy first story; the supernatural world trying and failing to stop Wanda would clearly be another episode; one episode could deal with communities like the Inhumans, Eternals, and mutants, and how they stood against the zombies, fled Earth, or fell in the war. The final episode would see the Resistance take shape, with younger heroes like Kamala, Kate Bishop, and Riri Williams picking up the torch, only for that hopeful uprising to be smashed, scattering the remaining survivors.

Disney+

Prequels are dangerous territory, without a doubt; any story that already has its ending told is a hard sell to viewers who expect intrigue and surprise to propel them through a narrative. However, Marvel Zombies is sitting on so much potential to tell a bigger story within a version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that fans are responding to. Given the fact that the Multiverse Saga has failed to impress with so many of these alt-universe stories, leaning further into the bigger “event” level stuff that works seems imperative.

Marvel Zombies is streaming on Disney+.