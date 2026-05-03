6 Biggest Challenges KPop Demon Hunters 2 Faces in Beating the First Movie

Netflix had the film of the year in 2025’s KPop Demon Hunters, and the streaming giant want to turn this into one of their biggest long-term franchises. That’s why there’s currently a thrilling Demon Hunters partnership with McDonalds, complete with new animated shorts. But the real excitement is for KPop Demon Hunters 2, which is looking for a 2029 release. The long wait is necessary to maintain quality, but it also means the sequel will be under intense pressure.

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A sequel can’t just be a “rinse and repeat,” of course. The best sequels take the characters we already know and love on thrilling new journeys. The more we love them, the bigger the risk of getting it wrong. When it works, the payoff is incredible; there’s a reason The Empire Strikes Back is generally considered the best Star Wars movie, while Aliens actually feels like a better film than Alien. But when it goes wrong, the sequel is forgotten and the franchise is pretty much killed off. So what challenges do Netflix and Sony face when it comes to KPop Demon Hunters 2?

6. KPop Demon Hunters 2 Needs to Expand the World

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KPop Demon Hunters‘ world is incredibly well-developed. But a sequel needs to flesh it out, to expand on everything that’s already been established. This could be achieved by exploring the Hunters before Huntr/x, perhaps revealing more of Rumi’s family history, or even unveiling different demonic threats across the world. It could expand the Hunters’ powers by building on the Honmoon (arguably foreshadowed at the end of the first film). But it’s essential if the sequel is to be as immersive as the original.

5. The KPop Demon Hunters Sequel Needs to Move On From Gwi-Ma

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Gwi-Ma may have been the big bad for KPop Demon Hunters, but the demon king has already been defeated, and we already know his goals and how he works. That means the sequel has to create new foes, antagonists who are just as iconic as Gwi-Ma and Jinu. Granted, that will be harder for Gwi-Ma, who was positioned as a Satanic figure who ruled over all demons, but there’s a wealth of Korean mythology to draw upon

4. KPop Demon Hunters 2 Has to Feature Stunning New Songs

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KPop Demon Hunters masters what so many musicals struggle to accomplish. The songs aren’t just part of the film, they’re part of the story. They express the character arcs, cue us in to backstories, and bring resolution to the entire narrative. “Golden” may be the standout hit, but the emotional heart of the story is “What It Sounds Like,” the film’s stunning climax. If KPop Demon Hunters 2 is to live up to the first, it needs songs that aren’t just good – but are also woven into the saga in just as real a way. Countless KPop artists are eager to write for the sequel, but it will be a massive challenge.

3. We Need to See So Much More of Zoe & Mira

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KPop Demon Hunters may star a trio, and all three girls have their own arcs; but the heart is really Rumi. She’s the leader, and Gwi-Ma and Jinu strike at her to scatter the group. But now, Rumi’s greatest shame is public knowledge and she’s learned to stop hiding her true nature. That means the next film really has to focus in on the other Huntr/x members too. It’s time for Zoe and Mira to come under the microscope. The basics are already there – there’s delightful depth given how comparatively little they are focused on compared to Rumi – but it needs to be exploited in a satisfying way.

2. How Does KPop Demon Hunters Bring Back Jinu?

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KPop Demon Hunters feels very much Buffy the Vampire Slayer adjacent. And every Buffy needs her Angel. For Rumi, Jinu is the Angel – the standout from the Saja Boys, a character who’s just as popular as the girls themselves. Even the McDonalds partnership underlines how important he is, with a “Battle of the Bands” focus. Jinu simply has to be a part of the sequel, which means the writers need to figure out a resurrection story that retains his “bad boy” vibe. It’s going to be tough to make this work, especially with a broader narrative that lets the other girls shine.

1. The Huntr/x Girls Need Awesome New Looks for the Sequel

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In 2018, Marvel’s Black Panther took the world by stand. Viewers fell in love with the fictional African nation of Wakanda, and the characters were guaranteed a bright future in the MCU. But their next appearances, in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, got one subtle thing wrong; they treated Wakandan clothing as superhero costumes, meaning the characters returned in them.

KPop Demon Hunters 2 needs to avoid the same mistake. To be fair, the girls’ outfits aren’t just clothes; they’re lavishly designed for the stage, giving them an unforgettable look. But in the real world, artists move on to match their changing tastes and their latest songs. That means the visual designers of KPop Demon Hunters 2 need to give Rumi, Mira, and Zoe looks that are just as iconic as those they wear in the first film. The pressure is going to be massive for even this element to land well.