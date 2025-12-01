Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield & Tom Holland Team Up Again As Spider-Man Variants In Epic Avengers: Doomsday Art

New fan art brings Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland back together as their three variants of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of their possible returns in Avengers: Doomsday. Tom Holland has played the MCU’s official Spider-Man since his debut in Captain America: Civil War, as is gearing up to headline his second solo movie trilogy, kicking off with Spider-Man: Brand New Day in 2026. Holland is not the first actor to play Peter Parker, however, and two former Spider-Man stars have already reprised their shared role in the MCU.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Maguire, Garfield, and Holland previously teamed up in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 to take on a collection of villains brought to Earth 616 from alternate realities. While the two older Spider-Men were returned home at the end of No Way Home, there is speculation they could be returning in Avengers: Doomsday, the MCU’s next major crossover event. This could team them back up with Holland, who hasn’t yet been confirmed to be in Doomsday’s cast, but has been imagined alongside his web-slinging variants in dark and bloody Avengers: Doomsday fan art shared by @spdrmnkyxxiii on Instagram.

It Makes Sense for Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield to Join Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in Avengers: Doomsday

Neither Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, nor Tom Holland have yet been announced to be joining the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, even though they would all be perfect fits for the Russo brothers’ upcoming crossover. Holland’s Spider-Man will burst back into the MCU in July 2026, only five months prior to Avengers: Doomsday, so it would be great to see some Doomsday set-up in his next movie, teasing his involvement in the December 2026 sequel. With Robert Downey Jr. now playing Doctor Doom, it would be fantastic to see Peter Parker’s reaction to seeing an antagonist wearing his mentor’s face.

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to follow Doctor Doom traveling across realities to destroy alternate worlds to stop incursions from destroying the multiverse. Doom will start on the Fantastic Four’s Earth 828, may travel to the Illuminati’s Earth 838, and is expected to visit the X-Men’s Earth 10005 before arriving on Earth 616. Many MCU fans have designated the reality of Maguire’s Peter Parker from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy that ran between 2002 and 2007 as Earth 96283, while Garfield’s version from The Amazing Spider-Man duology is thought to be Earth 120703. Doctor Doom could clearly visit these realities, too.

This is especially true after Spider-Man: No Way Home, as the five villains who traveled to Earth 616 have now been cured and sent home, thereby changing their entire timelines. This would surely cause five major incursions that Doctor Doom will want to revert. While Garfield remains adamant he is not involved with Doomsday — just like he was prior to No Way Home — Maguire has not commented on whether he will return in Doomsday or not. It would be brilliant to see these three Spider-Men, and perhaps even more multiversal Spider-People, join forces against Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!