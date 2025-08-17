9 Years Later, the Answer to Captain America: Civil War’s Big Debate Is Clearer Than Ever

Rarely is a situation cut-and-dry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The powers that be love leaving a gray area that allows for discussions about who’s right and who’s wrong. The franchise’s most recent moral conundrum revolves around the New Avengers, whom Valentina Allegra de Fontaine assembles after her rollout of Sentry fails in Thunderbolts*. Sam Wilson is working on building his own Avengers team, so both groups are now fighting over who deserves to have the name. It remains to be seen how things will shake out, but Sam and Bucky Barnes aren’t the first MCU heroes to be on opposite sides of the aisle. No, that honor goes to the two most important characters in the history of the franchise.

After years of bickering, Steve Rogers and Tony Stark come to blows in Captain America: Civil War over the Sokovia Accords, which will put safeguards in place to keep the Avengers from acting unilaterally when the next world-ending threat arrives. While the movie invites a deep discussion about each side’s point of view, it’s obvious which team ultimately has the moral high ground after all these years.

Captain America: Civil War Tore the MCU Apart

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes come out on top in Avengers: Age of Ultron, destroying the titular villain and saving the people of Sokovia. Captain America and Black Widow feel good enough that they put together a new team when Hawkeye, the Hulk, Thor, and Iron Man decide to call it quits. However, the second Avengers team isn’t nearly as efficient as the first, taking part in a mission in Lago that leaves many dead. The incident is all the United Nations needs to move forward with the Sokovia Accords, which Thaddeus Ross presents to the MCU’s heroes. The arguments begin immediately after the presentation, with Steve explaining that he feels like government interference will hurt more people than it helps. Feeling guilty about his part in Sokovia, Tony backs them from the jump and gets a few more people on his side.

Things cool down until someone who looks like Bucky Barnes bombs the UN conference in Vienna. Immediately, Captain America jumps into action, but since he didn’t sign the accords, he’s viewed as a criminal. While all the heroes are distracted, Helmut Zemo, a Sokovian resident, unleashes the Winter Soldier and leaves for Siberia. Steve puts his former best friend first once again and saves him before battling Team Iron Man and following Zemo. Around the same time, Tony learns the truth about Zemo and goes to help. However, it’s all a trap, one that reveals that Bucky is responsible for the deaths of Howard and Maria Stark. When Steve explains that he knew, Tony lashes out, and a massive fight breaks out. This is where it’s easy to lose sight of Civil War‘s true debate, as the battle in Siberia takes up too much of the focus.

Tony Stark Isn’t Even Team Iron Man By the End

When Tony decides to go to Siberia, he ignores a direct order from Ross, meaning he’s as much of a criminal as Steve. Of course, Cap and Iron Man fail to find common ground after that, opting to let out their frustrations rather than look at the situation logically. Bucky and Steve fighting Tony in that moment is the leg that Team Iron Man stands on, but it’s a pretty weak one. After all, as soon as the fighting is over and Cap breaks everyone out of the Raft, Tony never goes after his old friend or pushes Ross to do so. He continues to ignore the secretary’s calls, and Rhodey, another member of Team Iron Man, does the same when the world is under attack in Avengers: Infinity War.

By the time it’s time to fight Thanos, feelings are hurt, but no one is ready to dredge up the past to prove a point. In fact, it’s clear that Tony regrets pushing the Sokovia Accords and wishes he could make things right. Steve also wants to own up to his mistakes, so once the opportunity arises in Avengers: Endgame, there’s nothing left to do but shake hands. In the moment, Civil War creates a worthwhile discussion about superheroes and their place in the world. However, the rest of the MCU disagrees with its sentiment, portraying Team Iron Man as a group of misguided individuals who don’t even understand what they’re fighting for.

Captain America: Civil War is streaming on Disney+.

