7 Best Sci-Fi Movie Franchises That Aren’t Star Wars or Star Trek

While Star Wars and Star Trek are often considered the biggest sci-fi movie franchises, there are many other excellent entries into the genre. Since the 1970s, the sci-fi genre has been dominated by the ever-expanding franchises Star Wars and Star Trek. Seen by some as rivals, the two distinct sci-fi universes have pioneered the genre in modern cinema, turning many into dedicated sci-fi fans in the process. However, they aren’t the only sci-fi movie franchises out there, as many other continuities have been created that sit squarely within the confines of the genre. As science fiction is incredibly versatile, this has led to many distinct franchises finding success with audiences around the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Building a successful franchise isn’t as simple as it might seem. Over the years, there have been disastrous sci-fi movies that killed their franchises, as well as others that undermined the success of their predecessors. However, there are also a handful of truly excellent sci-fi franchises that have been consistently entertaining fans outside of the two best-known entries into the genre.

7) Predator

When you consider every Predator movie that has been released in the sci-fi continuity, it seems to be a fairly inconsistent franchise. However, when a Predator movie is good, it’s exceptional, as the blend of sci-fi with action and elements of horror often lands well with audiences. The story of an alien race of predatory beings who hunt humans for sport has seen the franchise become a sci-fi staple, thanks in part to the unique niche that the Predator movies sit in.

6) Dune

Previous adaptations of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi story are somewhat divisive, but very few fans can argue that Denis Villeneuve’s films deliver some truly breathtaking Dune movie moments. A space opera of the highest order, Dune‘s story was groundbreaking within the sci-fi genre upon the book’s initial release, and the latest adaptations manage to do the source material justice with stunning visuals and a stellar cast. As sci-fi franchises go, it may be fairly young, but Dune is already utterly exceptional.

5) Planet of the Apes

After the first movie delivered one of the best sci-fi movie twists of all time, the Planet of the Apes franchise struggled to retain its initial quality. However, the modern revival, which focuses on the events that saw apes overcome humanity to establish themselves as the dominant species on Earth, breathed new life into the franchise. As it stands, Planet of the Apes is, on balance, one of the best sci-fi movie franchises in existence, with several incredibly enjoyable movies fleshing out its established story.

4) Avatar

Upon release, James Cameron’s movie Avatar was swiftly hailed as a sci-fi masterpiece. The world of Pandora felt practically tangible, and eventually, the franchise was firmly established with the release of sequels in 2022 and 2025. When it comes to bringing an entire fictional alien culture to life on the big screen, no franchise has ever quite done it better than Avatar, marking it as one of the greatest sci-fi franchises in modern cinema.

3) Godzilla

In a purely conceptual sense, there’s no reason that the Godzilla franchise should have enjoyed the longevity it has. It’s one of the most prolific franchises in cinema, and has found consistent success in its delivery of varying forms of giant monsters laying waste to human civilization. Even at times when the franchise has been little more than sheer spectacle, it has never stopped entertaining, making it one of the most beloved and enjoyable sci-fi franchises in movie history.

2) Alien

The first Alien movie is often viewed as a cinematic masterpiece, especially as Ridley Scott’s sci-fi movie went on to spawn an entire franchise. A blend of sci-fi and horror with a healthy dose of action, the Alien movies haven’t all been as excellent as the first film, but the franchise itself is, on the whole, incredible. The Xenomorph has become known as one of the most terrifying sci-fi villains of all time, and the franchise has been consistently entertaining sci-fi fans for decades.

1) Back to the Future

Commonly considered one of the best movie trilogies of all time, Back to the Future is one of the most iconic sci-fi stories to ever unfold on the big screen. A relatively family-friendly foray into science fiction, complete with time travel and an introduction to the concept of paradoxes, the Back to the Future movies rank as some of the best-loved in cinematic history. As far as sci-fi franchises go, Back to the Future sets the standard, as it checks practically every box a sci-fi audience could want.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!