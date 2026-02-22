7 Great Sci-Fi Movies For If You Miss Old-School Star Trek

While Star Trek is a veritable science fiction institution, there are several movies outside the franchise that evoke the same vibe. The sci-fi genre is one of the most consistent parts of modern pop culture and has amassed countless dedicated fans across multiple generations. Few franchises can boast the same importance to the genre as Star Trek, with its original series standing out as a sci-fi TV show that changed the world. Star Trek’s imagined future is one of hope, equality, and adventure, taking its story out among the stars and exploring many thought-provoking ideas and themes along the way.

Although the Star Trek franchise has continued to grow into one of the most expansive in sci-fi history, those craving cinematic stories rather than small-screen fare are often left wanting. Luckily, there are many movies that touch on similar ideas to classic Star Trek, even though they don’t actually belong to the franchise. While they may not tell the exact same story, they scratch a very similar itch, making the following movies perfect for those who miss the vibe of classic Star Trek.

7) Galaxy Quest (1999)

There are few movies as obviously evocative of classic Star Trek as 1999’s Galaxy Quest. Considered the definitive sci-fi love letter to Star Trek, Galaxy Quest manages to satirize the show with meta humor while also delivering an excellent story that feels as though it’s an extension of the original series. Beloved by Star Trek fans and a cult classic in its own right, Galaxy Quest is the perfect movie for those looking for a more light-hearted story with Star Trek roots.

There are many great sci-fi movies about astronauts, but few that can boast the on- and off-screen talent of Contact. With a star-studded cast led by Jodie Foster, Contact was directed by Robert Zemeckis and adapted from a novel by renowned astronomer Carl Sagan. Its story, which concerns a SETI scientist being chosen to make first contact with newly-discovered extraterrestrial life, feels in many ways like a prequel to Star Trek. Contact captures the more human aspect of sci-fi stories, exploring ideas of humanity’s place in a wider universe, making it perfect for fans of classic Trek.

5) Starship Troopers (1997)

Paul Verhoeven’s Starship Troopers might not have been totally appreciated upon release, but it has since come to be more favorably reappraised as the excellent piece of satirical sci-fi it is. The ’90s sci-fi movie didn’t deserve its criminally bad reviews, as it brilliantly examines the ugly side of prominent sci-fi stories like Star Trek. It imagines the most likely manner in which humanity would spread out among the stars, with its United Citizen Federation evoking Star Trek’s Starfleet. It’s a great sci-fi movie for those wanting to recapture the feeling of classic Star Trek with an added edge of science fiction cynicism.

4) Forbidden Planet (1956)

Forbidden Planet predates Star Trek by a full decade, but it’s still the perfect movie for those missing the early days of the sci-fi show. Much like classic Trek, Forbidden Planet‘s visual effects might be dated, but its sci-fi credentials speak for themselves. Considered a loose adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Tempest, its story feels like a precursor to Star Trek’s original series. A true pioneer of sci-fi stories on the big screen, there are very few movies that serve as a more perfect companion to Star Trek.

3) Enemy Mine (1985)

Enemy Mine is a criminally underrated sci-fi movie from the ’80s that has been unfairly forgotten by many. Its story, which follows a human and an alien soldier stranded together on an inhospitable planet who are forced to work together to survive, feels distinctly like it could be an episode of Star Trek. Enemy Mine‘s central themes of overcoming differences and challenging prejudice are squarely in line with the ideals of the Star Trek franchise, making it a perfect choice for fans of the franchise.

2) Serenity (2005)

While Firefly turned out to be criminally short-lived, the sci-fi show continued after its cancellation in other media, including the movie Serenity. Picking up the questions left unanswered by the show’s abrupt end, Serenity is exactly the sort of innovative, character-driven sci-fi that Star Trek fans often crave. Its sci-fi story might not perfectly line up with that of Star Trek, but the deeply engaging nature of its action and its lovable ensemble cast make it a great film for those wanting a feature-length outing among the stars.

1) Stargate (1994)

Considered by many to be a sci-fi franchise in need of a modern comeback, Stargate began with Roland Emmerich’s 1994 film. It follows humanity’s discovery of the titular wormhole-creating device and the subsequent revelation that extraterrestrials have influenced the development of human civilization. The TV shows of the Stargate universe scratch a similar itch to those of Star Trek, and the movie that started it all is the perfect watch for those missing the older days of the iconic sci-fi franchise.

