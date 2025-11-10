Recasting Star Trek’s Original Enterprise Crew for a New Movie Reboot: 7 Actors Who’d Be Perfect

The Star Trek franchise is flourishing on TV. Not a year goes by that a new season of a popular show doesn’t land on the Paramount+ streaming service and take the world by storm. However, the movie side of Star Trek can’t seem to get things right. Quentin Tarantino threw his hat in the ring, wanting to develop a project in the universe that means so much to him. Unfortunately, the whole thing fell apart, and so has every other attempt to bring the Enterprise back to the big screen. Recent reports even claim that Paramount is giving up on bringing Chris Pine and the rest of his crew back for one last ride.

Losing the Kelvin Timeline will be a tough pill to swallow, since all the recent shows owe their existence to it. It’s hard to imagine a world where Star Trek is as big as it is right now if J.J. Abrams hadn’t taken that swing in 2009. But living in the past isn’t healthy, so it’s time to look toward the future. Here are seven actors who would be perfect as the original Enterprise crew in the next Star Trek movie reboot.

7) Ivanna Sakhno as Pavel Chekov

Even if the Kelvin Timeline actors returned, there would be a massive void, as Pavel Chekov actor Anton Yelchin tragically lost his life shortly before the release of Star Trek Beyond. Anyone looking to fill his shoes will need to take things in a totally different direction, and Ivanna Sakhno is the person for the job.

In Star Wars: Ahsoka, her role is that of a bright Force-user named Shin Hati, who loses her way and joins forces with Baylan Skoll. There’s an edge to Hati that Sakhno can bring to Chekov, turning the character from a lovable know-it-all into someone who understands that the hard choices are sometimes the right ones.

6) Mackenyu as Hikaru Sulu

Despite having limited screen time, John Cho delivers a masterful performance as Hikaru Sulu, the helmsman of the Enterprise. He keeps the crew grounded, always being willing to offer advice to those who need it, but he’s also not afraid to take matters into his own hands if the situation calls for it.

An actor who excels at stepping up in big moments is Mackenyu, best known for his work in live-action manga adaptations in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable – Chapter 1. In Netflix’s One Piece, he betrays pirate hunter Roronoa Zoro, who may not seem like he has much in common with Sulu. However, they will both do anything to keep their friends safe, even if it costs them their lives.

5) Jaz Sinclair as Nyota Uhura

There aren’t many franchises left for Zoe Saldaña to conquer. She appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, and James Cameron’s Avatar franchise. But her best performance might be in the Star Trek trilogy, where she portrays Nyota Uhura, a communications officer.

While it’s going to be tough to replace Saldaña, one name on the rise that fits Uhura’s strong personality is Jaz Sinclair, star of The Boys spinoff Gen V. Her character, Marie Moreau, has more potential than her classmates, which screams Uhura, and she’s never afraid to call out her friends when she thinks they’re making bad decisions.

4) Jack Lowden as Montgomery “Scotty” Scott

The best aspect of Scotty’s character is that he’s loyal, sometimes to a fault. He trusts the people in charge and is ready to put his life on the line for them. However, Scotty isn’t perfect, as he’s been known to drop the ball from time to time.

If there’s one other character that fits that description, it’s River Cartwright from Apple TV+’s Slow Horses. Jack Lowden’s character constantly puts himself in ridiculous situations, but he always finds a way to come out on top. Scotty could use an extra bit of luck going into the next movie, and Lowden can provide it.

3) Cooper Hoffman as Leonard “Bones” McCoy

Bones is a lot like Scotty, but he’s going to complain more than his shippmate. He has every reason to, though, as the fate of every member of the crew is in his hands, since he’s the ship’s doctor. But despite all the stress, Bones can always elicit a laugh when he needs to.

The Long Walk places Cooper Hoffman in an incredibly stressful situation, having his character, Ray Garraty, walk alongside dozens of other young men in an attempt to win riches. Falling behind means death, so Garraty tries to keep spirits high as the journey continues. Hoffman can do the same thing as Scotty whenever a new alien threat starts shooting at the Enterprise.

2) Asa Butterfield as Spock

When Zachary Quinto landed the role of Spock in Abrams’ Star Trek, people didn’t expect much because they thought it would be impossible for anyone to pick up the baton from Leonard Nimoy. Well, Quinto proved the haters wrong, turning in standout performances in all three of his Star Trek appearances.

Finding a replacement for Quinto might be even more challenging than finding one for Nimoy, but the powers that be should give Asa Butterfield the first crack at it. The Sex Education actor knows how to play characters who struggle with social situations, and he won’t ever have a problem sounding like the most intelligent person in the room.

1) David Jonsson as James T. Kirk

Of course, the most important character in any Star Trek movie about the original crew is James T. Kirk, the captain of the Enterprise. His trademark move is pushing back against authority, and not just any actor can pull it off. Someone with real range needs to bring Kirk to life. Fortunately, one actor on the rise has the makings of a great captain.

Hoffman’s co-star in The Long Walk, David Jonnson, typically has a calming presence, rallying those around him to be better versions of themselves. However, he can turn up the dial when he needs to, as his performance in Alien: Romulus proves. Bringing Jonsson into the fold would give the next Star Trek movie instant credibility, as he’s quickly becoming one of the best actors of his generation.

