7 Horror Movies That Are Terrible From Beginning to End

When it comes to horror movies, not every film needs to be outright scary to work. Some of the genre’s best are memorable because of their atmosphere, characters, or the way they build tension, like The Blair Witch Project, The Shining, Get Out, Hereditary, or even the recent phenomenon Backrooms. But when a movie fails in virtually all of those areas at the same time, that’s where things get rough. There are plenty of horror films that leave you waiting for them to get better, only for that moment to never arrive, and you end up finishing them with the feeling that you just watched something that had a lot of potential but never figured out what to do with it.

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Can you remember some of the worst horror movies you’ve ever sat through? We’ve picked 7 examples that are terrible from beginning to end when it comes to what you’d expect from the genre. They’re incredibly difficult to defend.

7) Lake Mungo

image courtesy of arclight films

Films need good pacing, and when they don’t have it, there at least needs to be a clear sense that it’s intentional. With Lake Mungo, though, that isn’t really the case, and that’s a big reason why the movie remains so divisive. The story follows a family coping with the death of young Alice Palmer (Talia Zucker), as discoveries about her life and possible , interviews, and photographs. For some people, it’s one of the most unsettling horror experiences; for others, it’s a movie that feels like it never actually goes anywhere.

What Lake Mungo ultimately does is ask for a level of patience that not everyone is willing to give, especially since it uses horror primarily as a way to explore grief. The film is built around conversations, explanations, and layers of mystery, to the point where it sometimes feels like it would work better as a suspense story. And when most of the horror relies on a single reveal and a constant sense of melancholy, the experience can start to feel more exhausting than engaging.

6) Paranormal Activity

image courtesy of paramount pictures

Before it became a franchise, Paranormal Activity was a massive success when it first hit theaters. Over time, though, many viewers have started to realize that the movie may not be quite as effective as its reputation suggests. The story follows Katie (Katie Featherston) and Micah (Micah Sloat), a couple who begin documenting strange occurrences in their home after suspecting that a supernatural entity is haunting it. It’s a simple concept, and one that , but the execution boils down to an almost endless series of nights captured by static cameras as we wait for something meaningful to happen.

The movie earns a spot on this list because it was marketed as a terrifying experience, yet much of its runtime is spent on repetitive arguments between the main characters and small incidents that take far too long to develop. As a result, Paranormal Activity relies far more on anticipation than on what actually unfolds on screen.

5) Megan Is Missing

image courtesy of anchor bay films

Megan Is Missing got a second chance when it started making the rounds online as the “movie that’s impossible to watch.” However, it’s not impossible to watch because it’s disturbing; it’s impossible to watch because it’s not a very good movie. The story follows two teenage girls who become involved with an online predator, leading to increasingly dark consequences. And sure, there’s a valid message here about internet safety, but it’s often buried beneath weak dialogue, unconvincing performances, and an approach that seems designed purely to shock.

A strong film should develop its characters or meaningfully explore the dangers it’s trying to address. Megan Is Missing, however, that feel like they’re there solely to set up its graphic ending — and that alone doesn’t make for good horror. Shock value shouldn’t be the main attraction, since the journey matters just as much as the destination.

4) Fear Street: Prom Queen

image courtesy of netflix

The Fear Street trilogy is one of the strongest horror franchises of the last few years, as it proved that slasher movies can still feel fun, energetic, and fresh. Fear Street: Prom Queen, on the other hand, is a huge step backward compared to its predecessors. The story centers on a competition for prom queen while a masked killer begins picking off the candidates one by one. It’s a premise with real potential and room for creative ideas, but the movie never seems to understand what actually makes that setup interesting in the first place.

The film is a complete mess filled with clichés, paper-thin characters, and a mystery so predictable that it loses any sense of intrigue far too early. And what’s most disappointing is that it feels like it completely forgot what made the original trilogy so popular. Prom Queen had the opportunity to embrace the personality and identity of that universe, but almost every aspect of the movie feels generic. It’s incredibly difficult to see it as a worthy addition to the franchise.

3) The Outwaters

image courtesy of cinedigm

The Outwaters earns a spot on this list because it leaves you completely lost. The story follows a group of friends who travel into the desert to film an artistic project, only to become caught up in increasingly bizarre events. The opening act already requires a fair amount of patience, but even if you stick with it, things only become more frustrating once the horror finally kicks in. And why is that? Because the movie turns into something that’s nearly impossible to follow on a visual level.

It eventually becomes an endless barrage of dark imagery, loud noises, and disconnected moments seen through the narrow beam of a flashlight. You can understand what it’s aiming for (the goal is to create something mysterious and unsettling), but the execution is where it falls apart. Instead of feeling intrigued, you’re left feeling like you’re trying to put together a puzzle with half the pieces missing. The Outwaters is so committed to being experimental that it loses sight of what makes a story engaging.

2) The Open House

image courtesy of netflix

Have you ever watched a horror movie built around a mystery, only for it to lead absolutely nowhere by the end? That’s exactly what The Open House feels like. The film follows Naomi (Piercey Dalton) and Logan (Dylan Minnette), a mother and son who temporarily move into an empty house after a family tragedy, only to begin suspecting that an unknown intruder is entering the property. The premise itself is great, but the screenplay turns into a collection of unanswered questions, even as it introduces suspicious characters, clues, and strange situations.

For most of the runtime, you’re waiting for the mystery to come together, assuming everything is being carefully set up for a satisfying payoff — but the movie never delivers on that promise. The Open House abandons many of its own ideas, leaving viewers with the realization that they just spent an entire film following a story that never had a clear direction. And when the mystery falls apart, there’s not much else left to enjoy.

1) Verotika

image courtesy of cleopatra entertainment

Horror has its fair share of cult productions, but being a cult film doesn’t automatically mean it’s a good one. And when it comes to that corner of the genre, Verotika is in a category all its own. Far from being a mainstream title, the movie is based on a comic book series and takes the form of an anthology, telling three separate stories involving grotesque creatures, killers, and supernatural elements — all packed into a single movie. The problem is that almost everything about it feels completely off, as if none of its individual parts belong together.

Verotika is filled with bizarre dialogue, performances that seem to exist in a completely different movie from the one being directed, and segments that somehow become more awkward as they go along. And what’s especially fascinating is that it never gives the impression that anyone involved realized how ridiculous it was becoming. Rather than creating fear or tension the way a horror movie should, it often ends up making you laugh. There are just too many misguided decisions, making it one of the worst horror movies ever made.

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