Before Dune, Timothée Chalamet Showed Up In A Masterpiece Sci-Fi Movie With An Oscar-Winning True Detective Star

Timothée Chalamet‘s career has moved from festival breakout to franchise anchor in less than a decade. His performance in Call Me by Your Name earned him a Best Actor Oscar nomination at 22, with Chalamet charming critics with his further works in Lady Bird, Little Women, and A Complete Unknown. The prestigious filmography turned him into a fixture of awards season, a run that continued into 2026 with a third Best Actor nomination for Marty Supreme. On the commercial side of business, Wonka and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune franchise proved Chalamet could bring audiences into theaters, with Dune: Part Two alone grossing more than $700 million worldwide. The critical and commercial darlings for which Chalamet is recognized can overshadow a much smaller credit from a decade earlier, when he appeared in a supporting part inside a science-fiction classic.

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Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar cast Chalamet as Tom Cooper, the teenage son of Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), an ex-NASA pilot recruited to lead a mission through a wormhole in search of a habitable planet for humanity. Tom shares the film’s opening act with his father, and the early scenes establish their relationship of trust and mutual respect. Because Interstellar hinges on time dilation, years pass for the family left behind during Cooper’s mission, and Chalamet’s role in the story effectively ends once that shift begins, with Casey Affleck taking over as an adult Tom for the remainder of the film. The reduced screen time explains why few people think of the young star when discussing Nolan’s movie. Chalamet even said in a 2018 Variety “Actors on Actors” conversation with Emma Stone that he had expected a much larger role and left the premiere disappointed by how little of his performance survived the final cut.

Interstellar Went Through a Major Reappraisal After a Bumpy Release

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

It might surprise some movie lovers to know that Interstellar wasn’t universally loved when it first released. The movie arrived in theaters on November 5, 2014, carrying the pressure of a $165 million budget and Nolan’s pristine record after The Dark Knight trilogy and Inception. However, the film asked a mainstream audience to sit through nearly three hours of orbital mechanics and relativity theory before pivoting into a dimension-bending finale, all while discussing how love is a powerful force in the universe. Those creative choices split opinions on release, with Interstellar getting both passionate defenders and fiery detractors. At a public Q&A shared by the Nolan Archives earlier this year, Nolan said the reaction from critics and some viewers felt noticeably reserved, and that the film’s blend of hard science and open sentimentality asked more of a 2014 audience than it was ready to give. Despite the divided response, Interstellar still finished as the tenth-highest-grossing film of 2014, taking in roughly $681 million worldwide. The movie also won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

In the years since, Interstellar has been re-evaluated, and nowadays is considered one of Nolan’s best. As Nolan’s subsequent films, including Tenet and Oppenheimer, drew broader audiences to his brand of idea-driven blockbusters, Interstellar became the reference point fans used to explain what made his filmmaking distinct in the first place. The movie has also become a fixture of special screening events. For instance, in December 2024, a tenth-anniversary IMAX re-release pulled in an estimated $14 million worldwide over its opening weekend, despite the film already being available at home for a decade. That’s a kind of staying power reserved for classics, and proof of Nolan‘s visionary filmmaking.