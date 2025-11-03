7 MCU Characters Who Need to Be Nerfed (Or Killed) For Avengers: Doomsday to Make Any Sense

When Avengers: Doomsday arrives in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it will introduce Doctor Doom as the most powerful villain in the Marvel Universe, but this could cause some problems. This is because there has been severe power creep in the MCU over the past few years. Since Avengers: Endgame, some extremely powerful heroes and villains have been introduced in movies and TV shows, and they will cause a lot of problems for the MCU when it comes to explaining why Doctor Doom is stronger than any of them. This doesn’t even include names like Hulk, who has already been nerfed with his Professor Hulk character.

Here is a look at the heroes and villains of the MCU who need to be nerfed, or even killed, if Avengers: Doomsday is going to make any sense.

7) Carol Danvers

Carol Danvers is such a powerful character that the MCU has had to keep her out of significant events, since she could have handled them herself. In Avengers: Infinity War, she was kept off the planet until after Thanos snapped and wiped out half of humanity. She then returned before Avengers: Endgame after the snap to take part in the final battle with Thanos.

Captain Marvel then left Earth again, claiming she had to help protect the entire universe, not just Earth, which is a way to keep her from messing up Doctor Doom’s plans in Avengers: Doomsday. This has to remain in place because there is no way Doctor Doom should be able to get much done if Carol Danvers is around, so she needs to remain off-planet until it is too late again.

6) Phoenix/Dark Phoenix

While she hasn’t even made her way into the MCU, the X-Men are coming and will arrive just in time to cause problems in Avengers: Doomsday. If this is the same heroes from the MCU or even the X-Men ’97 world, there is one hero who is way too powerful for someone like Doctor Doom to handle. Jean Grey is even more powerful than Carol Danvers.

In the original X-Men movie series, she became Dark Phoenix and died. In the rebooted series, Jean Grey also became Dark Phoenix and went on to live as the Phoenix in the skies. She also became Phoenix in X-Men ’97. That said, there is no way that Jean can be Phoenix when Doom changes things because that version of her is way too powerful.

5) Thanos – From Other Realities

Thanos was defeated twice in Avengers: Endgame. The Thanos who snapped out half of reality ended up decapitated when he was unrepentant for his actions, and Thor lopped his head off. Another Thanos from a different reality arrived after that and was even deadlier, almost destroying everything in Avengers: Endgame. That second Thanos needed all Earth’s heroes fighting together to stop him, and it took Iron Man’s death to end his attack.

If anything, Avengers: Endgame and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness show there are so many different Earths, and there are multiple Thanos variants. If Thanos is powerful enough to threaten every hero on Earth, he has to be taken out of the picture for Doctor Doom to make any significant changes. There are rumors that Doom will find a variant of Thanos and kill him, taking the Infinity Gauntlet out of the equation.

4) Loki

Loki has always been powerful, but the MCU has always found a way to take him out of the battle when needed. In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos killed Loki at the start, and he was not in the battle at all to help stop the Mad Titan. However, he is even more powerful now than he ever was before. Loki is the guardian of the multiverse right now, and he is the only person protecting the timelines.

This means if Doctor Doom is going to destroy the multiversal timelines and create only one world as Battleworld, he has to do it despite Loki’s attempts to stop him. This means that Doom needs to do one of two things. He either has to find a way to kill Loki, repeating Avengers: Infinity War‘s trick, or he needs to remove Loki from his position of power, somehow nerfing him

3) Kang

The original plans for Secret Wars in the movies involved the Council of Kangs causing these problems. It took place in the third Ant-Man movie and the Loki series. That said, when Jonathan Majors had real-life problems, the MCU changed things, wrote him out, and replaced him with Doctor Doom, which actually fits the comic book storyline better.

However, the MCU can’t just pretend that Kang doesn’t exist. The MCU has to do something to show why the Council of Kangs is not around to affect Doctor Doom’s plans. This is clearly the place where a death will surely happen. There is no word yet, but if Doom gets the power-up people expect from Franklin Richards, expect him to find the Council of Kangs and kill every single one of them to remove them from the equation.

2) G’iah

Most people have likely forgotten about G’iah, much less remember her name. As a reminder, G’iah is the Skrull daughter of Talos and Soren, and she was a refugee on Earth hiding from the Kree Empire. She ended up gaining powers in her battle with the Skrull villain Gravik, who was basically the Super-Skrull. She also showed how powerful she was when she killed Gravik in a show of power.

It was expected that G’iah would join the Young Avengers alongside heroes like Kamala Khan and Kate Bishop, but she hasn’t appeared since Secret Invasion. That said, she still exists on Earth and is one of the most powerful young heroes there, thanks to the Super Skrull Machine. She shouldn’t die, as the Young Avengers still need to do something in the MCU, but she needs to be eliminated from the fight, at least until Avengers: Secret Wars.

1) Sentry

The one MCU hero who needs to be nerfed, depowered, or taken out of the equation entirely for Avengers: Doomsday to make any sense. That is Sentry, who made his debut in Thunderbolts*. No one on Earth is more powerful than Sentry, and he could take out Doctor Doom without much thought. However, there are some notable ways he can be taken out of action.

As the end of Thunderbolts* showed, Sentry didn’t want to use his powers anymore to keep the Void from returning. This is what kept him out of World War Hulk in the comics, and keeps him from getting involved in many crossovers. Another possibility is that Doctor Doom could promise to help Sentry control his powers, and he could help the villain in the same way Molecule Man did in the comics. The final way to keep him out is to have him killed quickly and early, because Sentry is too powerful to fight as a hero in Avengers: Doomsday.

