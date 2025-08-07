Marvel Star Addresses Thanos’ MCU Return Following Doctor Doom’s Debut

Marvel Studios works hard to ensure its villains are memorable. The first couple of phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe took a lot of flak for having one-note bad guys that had lackluster motivations. The narrative changed greatly when the Mad Titan finally got up out of his chair and started making moves. Rather than craving control, Thanos wanted to help guide the universe into a new era of prosperity by wiping out half of life. He didn’t judge one person against another, allowing fate to decide who lived and who died. The Avengers didn’t appreciate losing so many of their loved ones, so they pulled off a time heist to acquire the Infinity Stones and bring everyone back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanos lost his life shortly after during the Battle of Earth, and ever since, the MCU has been looking for its next Big Bad. Well, the search is finally over because Doctor Doom is here and ready to wreak havoc in Avengers: Doomsday. While Doom’s arrival probably means there isn’t room for Thanos anymore, actor Josh Brolin isn’t ruling out a return to the MCU.

During an appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor talked about his relationships with Robert Downey Jr. and the Russo Brothers, which are as good as they’ve ever been.

“I talk to Downey probably four to six times a year,” Brolin said. “I talk to the Russos probably four to six times a week. I mean, I talk to Joe a lot. We have a business that we’re doing together and all this kind of stuff, but I love them. I love both of them.”

Horowitz pushed a little by asking whether Brolin would get back in the Thanos mo-cap suit if the right thing came along.

“Of course, they’re going to come up with something really fun,” he continued. “And I mean, who knows? Who knows? That was a ten-year building kind of thing; that was its own kind of book-ended deal. And I don’t know what they’re going to do, but I’m sure it’ll be interesting.”

The Russos aren’t going to want Brolin to show up and steal the thunder from their new villain, but there could be a role for his character, especially if the powers that be at Marvel Studios have been listening to the fans.

Killing Thanos Would Prove Just How Dangerous the MCU’s Doctor Doom Is

A panel from the 2015 Secret Wars comic book by Jonathan Hickman makes the rounds on social media frequently, showing Doctor Doom killing Thanos by ripping his spine out. Since the announcement that Downey Jr. would be playing Doctor Doom, fans have been calling for the Russos to recreate the moment in live-action. It remains to be seen whether the directors will listen, but at least Brolin is game for it if the opportunity does arise.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

Would you like to see Josh Brolin return as Thanos in the MCU? How would you feel if the Mad Titan fought Doctor Doom? Let us know in the comments below!