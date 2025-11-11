7 MCU Heroes Who Could Beat Batman

The fan thinking is that Batman could beat anyone with enough preparation time, but there are some MCU heroes who should be able to defeat the DC hero in any given fight. In DC Comics, Batman has proven that he has a plan in place to beat any of his fellow Justice League members, and he has put up good fights with Superman every time they have faced off. In the old DCEU, Batman even had a way to kill Superman, and he almost did before finally coming around in the end. However, what would happen if Batman were to fight an MCU hero?

Videos by ComicBook.com

From members of the Avengers to some of the MCU’s most powerful characters, here are seven MCU heroes who could beat Batman in a fight.

7) Captain America

Image Courtesy of Marvel

If there is one fight that would go to the limit, it is Batman vs. Captain America. Both men are highly skilled fighters, and both have the talent and skill to win a fight against anyone, including each other. However, Captain America has one thing that Batman doesn’t have. Cap has the Super Soldier Formula running through his veins, which gives him an advantage.

Now, Batman has faced people like this before, and he has always handled Bane when they fight. However, Captain America is very different, and if he took on Batman in a fight, there is no reason not to believe that Cap couldn’t win. The only thing here is that it wouldn’t be 100% of the time.

6) Captain Marvel

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Captain Marvel was really part of the power creep that has afflicted the MCU. When Carol Danvers gained her immense cosmic powers and then received Kree military training, she became the ultimate fighting machine. She was so powerful that she had to be kept off Earth just so Thanos’s plan could succeed in Avengers: Infinity War.

If Captain Marvel fought Batman, the Caped Crusader wouldn’t stand a chance. She doesn’t have the weaknesses of someone like Superman or Wonder Woman that Batman could exploit. She is stronger, faster, and has her cosmic energy manipulation. All she needs to do is cut loose, and she would end a fight with Batman almost as soon as it begins.

5) Thor

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Thor is someone else who wouldn’t have a problem beating Batman in a fight. Batman has always struggled when fighting Gods, and he often needs to find a weakness to take them out. Thor in the MCU has never really had a weakness as long as he remains sure of himself. Of course, the comics showed one way to limit his offense.

When Nick Fury made Thor believe he was no longer worthy, it sapped him of much of his powers. Batman could realistically do that. However, at the same time, the comics showed that Thor has never used all his strength and powers in fights against humans, and he proved it when he completely dismantled Iron Man after Civil War. In a one-on-one battle, Thor would beat Batman.

4) Hulk

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Honestly, Hulk could possibly beat Superman, and Batman wouldn’t have a chance if he had to fight him. When Batman battles villains like Solomon Grundy or Killer Croc, he often has to find ways to slow them down and find weaknesses to keep them controllable. Hulk never gets tired, and the angrier he gets, the stronger he gets.

All that Batman can do is try to force Hulk to revert to Bruce Banner and stop the fight that way. However, as long as Hulk is in the fight, he won’t stop until he has pulverised Batman. There is a better chance for Batman to beat Hulk than Thor, but in a real battle, it wouldn’t happen here either.

3) Black Panther

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Black Panther is an even better strategic fighter than Captain America, and unlike Cap, Black Panther has proven that he doesn’t care about fighting fair in a battle. There is a reason that Wakanda remains unconquerable, and that is because of Black Panther’s cunning and brilliance in battle.

If there is anyone in Marvel who is close to Batman when it comes to skills and fighting style, it is T’Challa. However, Black Panther has his heightened powers thanks to the herb, and he has the tech of Wakanda on his side when dealing with Batman’s attacks. A fight between these two men would be a brutal, even affair, but Panther has enough advantages and skill to turn the tide in his favor a large percentage of the time.

2) Scarlet Witch

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Batman has never been good at dealing with magic. This means he would be at an almost complete loss if he had to battle the Scarlet Witch. Wanda Maximoff has proven more than once that she will do anything to get what she wants, and she will hurt anyone who stands in her way. Batman has almost no defense against magic, meaning Wanda would have him at her mercy in no time.

However, what keeps Wanda from being at the top of this list is her mental health concerns. She doesn’t always have control of her powers, and her psyche is damaged enough that she can’t always focus her powers on what she needs them to do. If Batman gets her off balance mentally, he might have a chance to throw her off and keep the fight close. But Wanda will still beat Batman more often than not.

1) Doctor Strange

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The one MCU hero who would beat Batman in almost every fight is Doctor Strange. There isn’t a magical user in the MCU who is more powerful than Strange, and he has a contingency plan for everything, similar to Batman. Doctor Strange has more mental control over his powers than Wanda, and he is skilled in battle against even the worst of foes.

If Doctor Strange and Batman fought, Strange would need to use his powers to eliminate Batman’s offensive attacks and then do enough to throw Batman off his plan. Yes, Batman could take out Doctor Strange in a physical fight, but Doctor Strange would never allow that to happen. As long as Strange fights smart, there is no way Batman could ever beat him.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!