Forget Black Panther, These are the 10 Most Powerful Wakandan Warriors

When looking at the kingdom of Wakanda, it is easy to see Black Panther as the most powerful warrior in the entire land. However, there are many other important and powerful warriors other than T’Challa and his lineage of Black Panther warrior kings. The legacy of Wakanda spans centuries, as evidenced by the Disney+ Marvel animated series Eyes of Wakanda, which reveals that this lineage dates back to the B.C. era. Even during this time, Wakanda was more advanced than the rest of the world. The best thing about Eyes of Wakanda is that it isn’t about Black Panther, and it shows that there are powerful warriors from the country other than the king.

From Black Panther villains and his warriors in the Dora Milaje to members of the Dogs of War and more, here are the most powerful Wakanda warriors who aren’t named Black Panther.

10) Tosin Oduye

Tosin Oduye is a Wakandan who abhors war and looks down upon his country’s belief in superiority to the rest of the world. He is also someone whose tribe learned to refine Vibranium to allow them to serve their needs without needing to resort to technological advances that they believe handicap Wakanda. Ironically, Tosin Oduye eventually gained superpowers from Vibranium through his tattoos and uses this power to protect his tribe from war, saying he is fighting for the “one true Wakanda.” The power is mystical, but he remains someone who prefers not to fight, yet will when his people need help.

9) Solomon Prey

Solomon Prey was born in Wakanda, where he received a high level of education before leaving his home country to further his education at Harvard in the United States. However, his education was only a stepping stone, as he soon became a wealthy crime boss in Wakanda and started to traffic in drugs thanks to a contact he had in the Wakanda Embassy in the United States. Solomon possesses special attributes, including bat wings that enable him to fly at incredible speeds and claws that can slash a victim’s flesh to the bone, both genetically inserted into his body. Although he is not a famous Wakandan warrior, he made Black Panther’s life difficult for a short time.

8) Jakarra

Jakarra is T’Challa’s half-brother, the son of T’Chaka and a spy named Mateena. He ended up raised abroad and returned home after T’Chaka died, demanding his birthright. While S’Yan gave Jakarra his inheritance, he fell in with a bad crowd and soon lashed out at T’Challa after he ascended to the throne. When T’Challa and Storm came looking for him, Jakarra stabbed himself with a Vibranium dagger and turned into a monstrous creature that could absorb and weaponize any Vibranium used against him. This means that Black Panther’s greatest weapons only make Jakarra stronger.

7) White Wolf

White Wolf is Hunter, another half-brother of T’Challa. T’Chaka adopted Hunter when his parents died, a controversial moment since Hunter was a white child. After T’Challa’s mother died after giving birth to the future king, Hunter blamed his brother and never forgave him for it. Hunter was a part of the Dogs of War for T’Chaka, and when T’Challa ended the secret police’s existence, White Wolf became a dangerous enemy to his brother. He is one of Wakanda’s most skilled fighters and is equal to T’Challa in almost every area of combat.

6) Nakia

Nakia was in the Black Panther movies as one of T’Challa’s most beloved former lovers. She also showed later that she was the mother of his child. However, in the comics, her story is much more tragic. She was groomed from childhood to become a member of the Dora Milaje. However, she quickly became infatuated with T’Challa and believed he should choose her as a lover, something that the king never reciprocated. She murdered the woman T’Challa loved, and was banished from her home as a result. She soon gained powers thanks to Killmonger and became the villain Malice, whose only goal was to kill T’Challa and everyone he loved.

5) Shuri

Shuri became Black Panther for a short time when T’Challa was out of commission. However, even without the Black Panther role, Shuri remains one of Wakanda’s most powerful warriors thanks to her mind. She has helped create some of Wakanda’s most powerful weapons and is someone who can find a way to get the country out of any problem using her mind. She is also someone who won’t give up and believes there is always a way. Even without any powers, Shuri killed the Radioactive Man using the Ebony Blade to help her brother stop a Klaw invasion, and as Black Panther, she was one of the best warriors to hold the mantle.

4) Tetu

Tetu was a brilliant student in Wakanda before he decided to leave the city to find more knowledge outside of the classroom. He went into the wilderness seeking answers, and when he returned, he had gained immense powers. He could now manipulate the forces of nature, and he decided to use them against the powerful people who held down the poor and downtrodden. He then decided to overthrow T’Challa, and started by inciting riots inside Wakanda before his eventual attack. On top of controlling nature, he could also open time portals, which allowed him to welcome in warriors from the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda to help in his schemes.

3) Emperor N’Jadaka

Emperor N’Jadaka was one of the most powerful rulers in Black Panther comic book history. While he shares a name with Killmonger, he only took on the title when he became the ruler as a sign of respect. It was Emperor N’Jadaka who helped the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda expand and develop a crushing hold on everyone they conquered. If not for T’Challa arriving from Wakanda Prime, Emperor N’Jadaka would have continued to expand the Empire, and no one could have stopped him. In fact, T’Challa only beat N’Jadaka when the emperor was distracted by a vision of his daughter.

2) Okoye

The Dora Milaje are the most powerful fighting force in Wakanda, and they serve as the bodyguards for their king. Of these warriors, no one is more powerful and fierce than Okoye. She and her childhood friend Nakia were chosen by their tribe as young girls to become part of the group. Okoye is the only one who lasted, as Nakia became obsessed with T’Challa and ended up exiled from the nation. She has been one of the most important people in Wakanda when it comes to protecting T’Challa and has saved his life more than once. On top of the Dora Milaje, Okoye also led the Agents of Wakanda, screening each member of the group herself.

1) M’Baku

It might seem hard to believe, but M’Baku is the second most powerful warrior in all of Wakanda, after only the Black Panther. He is a member of the Jabari tribe, one that T’Challa ordered to be broken up since they were not loyal to him as the king of Wakanda. The Jabari tribe does not believe in the technology that Wakanda has found itself beholden to, and they prefer to live off the land. As a result, Black Panther has powers thanks to the mystical herb and his Vibranium costume and weapons. At the same time, M’Baku is simply a monster of a man whose only power is his superhuman strength and durability, thanks to a magical ritual with the sacred White Gorilla. Black Panther wins most fights, but M’Baku can beat just about anyone else in Wakanda who steps up to him.