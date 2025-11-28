7 Most Powerful X-Men Villains Not in Marvel Movies

The X-Men movies have been around for a long time, with Marvel’s mutants being the oldest major superhero franchise that ran for multiple decades. However, this has also been broken up into different sections, with the first three movies in one series, followed by one spinoff, and then the prequel movies. In Days of Future Past, both movie worlds combined, and then moved on from there before Disney bought Fox and set up a new reboot. With a new era coming in the near future under the Marvel banner, there are still several villains who have not made their appearance in movies yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Looking at Marvel Comics, there are a lot of powerful X-Men villains that the MCU can choose from to create something fresh with the new X-Men movies.

7) Vulcan

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

It is unclear which mutants will be part of the new MCU X-Men team, but if Cyclops is still part of the team, Vulcan is a powerful villain who could be introduced. Vulcan is the third Summers brother, and a mutant that Professor X erased from everyone’s memories after he believed he died in a rescue mission for the X-Men. Cyclops has been in every version of the team, first played by James Marsters and then by Tye Sheridan.

Havok was also in the movies, played by Lucas Till. However, after Vulcan’s apparent death, he ended up in space, where he became more powerful. Following M-Day, he became an Omega-level mutant, making him more powerful than his brothers, with the one stipulation being that his brothers were immune to his powers (and he to theirs).

6) The Acolytes

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In the movies, the X-Men fought a few teams, including the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, the Hellfire Club, and the Horsemen of the Apocalypse. However, one powerful team they never faced was the most vicious of these, the Acolytes. This team was a small one that was loyal to Magneto and followed his teachings. Unlike the Brotherhood, they were not working with Magneto, but were instead his followers.

If the MCU doesn’t want to bring back Magneto, it could still use mutants who exist to follow his teachings, and there was a group led by Fabian Cortez, which could be an excellent direction for the MCU to take. This could also be a way to introduce Exodus, who is one of the oldest mutants in history and was part of the Acolytes thanks to Magneto saving him from being entombed by Apocalypse centuries prior.

5) Mojo

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Mojo might be a hard X-Men villain for the MCU to adapt, and that is probably why he is one of the most powerful X-Men villains who has never appeared in a Marvel movie. Based on his bizarre appearance and gimmicky nature, he has always been better served to live on in the animated television world. However, Mojo is still an iconic powerhouse who makes the X-Men’s lives difficult.

He lives in the Mojoverse, which is basically a reality TV world where Mojo is the programmer. He kidnaps mutants from Earth-616 to use as stars on his teality TV shows, and they have no choice but to follow his orders and do whatever he says. This has included mutants like Longshot and Shatterstar, and it would be an interesting way to bring new mutants to the MCU.

4) The Goblin Queen

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Jean Grey has been around in both iterations of the X-Men movies, with Famke Janssen playing her in the original trilogy and Sophie Turner playing her in the prequels. Since these were technically two different Earths, they also both had a Dark Phoenix storyline, each with a distinctly different ending. However, Madelyne Pryor has never appeared in a Marvel X-Men movie.

Madelyne was a clone of Jean Grey created to connect with Cyclops and eventually have a baby with him that Mister Sinister could use in his goals of world domination. That baby would become Cable, who has been in the movies in Deadpool 2, but Madelyne herself, also known as the Goblin Queen, has not. However, like Vulcan, this would all depend on whether Cyclops returns with the MCU X-Men team.

3) The Brood

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

There is no telling what the MCU plans to do with the X-Men. The company could decide to go with the hatred and bigotry storyline that has played out since Stan Lee created the team, and would parallel well with today’s society. However, the MCU could also take the team in a different direction and make them do a little more weird superhero action, like Chris Claremont introduced on his run with the comic line.

If they do this, the Brood could be a fantastic villain for the next Marvel movies. These are aliens, similar to the xenomorphs, and ones that plant embryos in their victims. While this is a little too much like Alien in some ways, the Brood can also control their victims, and these powerful alien X-Men villains could turn a movie into a solid sci-fi horror story.

2) Minster Sinister

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

It should be noted that the Fox X-Men movies were leading to Mister Sinister becoming the big bad. However, it hadn’t gotten there before Disney bought Fox. The action in Logan surrounded a Sinister-owned corporation that created X-23. The hospital prison in The New Mutants was also run by Mister Sinister with the intent of bringing mutants into his army. However, Mister Sinister himself never showed up.

In Marvel Comics, Mister Sinister was a Victorian-era scientist who met Apocalypse and had the ancient mutant change him into something more. Sinister then created clones of himself, all believing they were the original Nathaniel Essex. Those are the Sinisters who are powerfully destroying lives in the X-Men comics to this day. The Fox plans were ended, but the MCU really needs to bring in Mister Sinister as the big bad when they relaunch the series.

1) Onslaught

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

There is no chance that Onslaught comes to a Marvel X-Men movie, but he is the most powerful villain who hasn’t appeared in one. There is a good reason for this. He is overpowered to the point where it took the Fantastic Four, Avengers, X-Men, Hulk, and more to fight him, and the Avengers and Fantastic Four all died to beat him. He is the most powerful X-Men villain, hands down.

However, he can’t exist without a strong history of Professor X and Magneto in the movies, because he is a combination of those two men, which explains his power. With the MCU rebooted things, and likely using a lesser-known team when the reboot comes, Onslaught is a pipe dream, and probably is better off not existing in the movies at all, no matter what happens over the next few years.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!