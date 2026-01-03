7 Powerful Avengers Villains That Still Need an MCU Appearance

The Avengers are about to have their hands full in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For starters, the New Avengers, a team put together by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, isn’t getting the headlines they’re looking for. The public seems to be against the idea of a team for former criminals protecting it, and the new Captain America couldn’t agree more. Sam Wilson is looking to put together his own group of remarkable people and doesn’t care about ruffling feathers in the process. However, all the petty squabbles will have to go on the back burner in Avengers: Doomsday, as Doctor Doom is going to be the biggest threat any of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have ever faced.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No matter how good a villain Doom is, though, he’s not going to be around forever. Whoever’s left after his initial assault will get the better of him and save the multiverse. But one victory doesn’t mean peace will be on the table forever. Here are seven powerful Avengers villains that still need an MCU appearance.

7) Count Nefaria

Not every villain the Avengers come across hails from another planet or dimension. Count Nefaria is a wealthy criminal who comes to America looking to expand his empire. After the Avengers get in the way of his plans, he decides to even the playing field by having a scientist give him the same powers as a few notable villains. Nefaria becomes so powerful that it takes all of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to take him on. However, he ends up being his own undoing because his powers age him rapidly, leading to his death.

6) Whirlwind

One of the bad guys that Nefaria steals from is Whirlwind, a mutant who can spin his body at incredible speeds, creating a whirlwind effect. While that doesn’t sound that impressive, Whirlwind picks his targets carefully, going after two of the weaker members of the Avengers, Wasp and Ant-Man. His hatred for the Pyms is so intense that he poses as a driver to get close to Wasp and learn more about her and her teammates.

5) Michael Korvac

In the distant future, a race of aliens known as the Badoon comes to Earth looking for trouble. The humans try to fight them off, but they’re betrayed by one of their own, Michael Korvac, who wants power and will stop at nothing to get it. After becoming a cyborg and stealing a portion of the Grandmaster’s power, Korvac travels to the present and battles a few major superhero teams, including the Avengers. Not even death slows him down because the Grandmaster resurrects him and sends him after more heroes.

4) Graviton

Scientists in the Marvel Universe should be more careful when conducting experiments. Dr. Franklin Hall finds himself on the wrong end of an explosion and, after recovering, learns he can control gravity. Rather than using his powers for good, Hall immediately starts acting like a monster, which forces the Avengers to act. While they bring him down, like every other great Marvel villain, he finds his way back into the action. A version of Graviton actually appears in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but since that series’ canon status is dubious at best, he qualifies for this list.

3) Arkon

Rulers will do anything to keep their people safe, even if it means hurting others. Arkon the Magnificent resides on the world of Polemachus in another dimension and lives a pretty good life until he learns that his home is in danger. The only thing that can save the day is a nuclear explosion on Earth that will kill many. Arkon finds his way to Earth and manipulates Scarlet Witch into helping him with his plan. When the Avengers find out, they go to rescue their teammate and do battle with Polemachus’ finest warrior.

2) Living Laser

Some villains are better followers than they are leaders, and there’s nothing wrong with that. The Living Laser begins terrorizing the world after having his heart broken, and when it happens again after falling in love with the Wasp, he vows to destroy the Avengers. Living Laser teams up with the Mandarin, Batroc the Leaper, and a few other villains to reach his goal. While he never succeeds, there’s something to be said about a bad guy with a real axe to grind.

1) Morgan le Fay

Doctor Doom is typically a solo act, but when he has a partner by his side, it’s usually Morgan le Fay. A fairy/human hybrid, she’s thousands of years old and very skilled with magic. When she realizes she can use a powerful Asgardian object to rewrite reality, she kidnaps the Scarlet Witch and has her help. Earth goes back to the Middle Ages, and le Fay is its ruler. Of course, she doesn’t sit on the throne for long, but she makes a solid first impression.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!