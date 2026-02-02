All 8 Mission: Impossible Films, Ranked From Worst to Best

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible series is one of the best action franchises of all time. It has a surprising consistency across its eight entries and has had a huge impact on the action-adventure scene in modern blockbusters. While there is stuff to enjoy in all of them, some Mission: Impossible movies are better than others, and here all of them are ranked from worst to best.

Cruise’s Ethan Hunt got his start in 1996’s Mission: Impossible, which was originally just a well-made remake of an old TV show. However, the movie series eventually took on a life of its own. While it still kept the world and campy elements of the original show, Cruise’s Mission: Impossible became iconic in its own right. Now, it is known for incredible stunts, thrilling action sequences, and fantastic reveals of people wearing masks.

8) Mission: Impossible II

Fans of the Mission: Impossible franchise typically agree on what its worst and best films are, while the films in between are hotly debated. So, it isn’t a surprise that Mission: Impossible II is the worst film on our list as well. The film lacks what makes the later Mission: Impossible movies great, with its biggest sin being that it is incredibly forgettable.

Tom Cruise still oozes cool here, but the movie is a lot more bland than a Mission: Impossible film should be. It is severely lacking in Brian De Palma’s direction from the first film, and while John Woo has made some great pictures, this isn’t his best. Mission: Impossible II isn’t bad, but it is definitely the weakest film in the series.

7) Mission: Impossible

The first Mission: Impossible is a great film, and the fact that it is so low on this list is a testament to how fantastic the series is. The 1996 film is a bit more campy than its predecessors, and its tie-ins to the original series drag it down just a bit. There are undeniably some iconic moments, but it isn’t as impressive as the franchise’s stunt-filled later entries.

However, the main thing it has going for it is Brian De Palma’s direction. His style is in full force here, and it just may be the best-directed movie in the series. Weird angles and split diopters can be found throughout, meaning that it is a great time for fans of the director.

6) Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible III is the moment where the franchise truly found its identity. It’s a bit more grounded, a bit more high-tech, and a lot more flashy. The story is a lot more memorable than that of its predecessors, and that is thanks to an incredible performance by Phillip Seymour Hoffman. Hoffman’s Owen Davian is arguably the best antagonist in the series, and any scenes he and Cruise share are electric.

5) Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation is just a little worse than its predecessor, but it is still fantastic. It bears the marks of director Christopher McQuarrie getting comfortable with the franchise, but it also serves as a showcase for how great he was out of the gate. The Syndicate storyline is incredible, and it acts as a great start for the latter half of the movie series.

4) Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

The Final Reckoning is an odd one. Its last two hours are some of the best that Mission: Impossible has to offer. The dogfight and submarine scenes are two of the best sequences in the franchise, and it gives an emotional goodbye to the beloved cast of characters. However, the first hour is so rushed and jumbled that it really drags down the film. While the movie is still really good, it is probably a better viewing experience when the first act is skipped.

3) Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Brad Bird was the last Mission: Impossible director before McQuarrie’s reign, and he gave a fantastic goodbye to the franchise’s previous state as a directorial showcase. Rogue Nation attempted to mimic a lot of what Ghost Protocol set up, as it found the mix of fun, stunts, and style that later films stuck to. It was outshone by some of its successors, but it was the best Mission: Impossible film at the time of its release.

2) Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

When faced with the near-impossible task of living up to its predecessor, Dead Reckoning succeeded. The Entity is an incredible villain, and Grace is one of the best female protagonists the franchise has to offer. The movie contains the best car chase in the franchise, and it gives more insight into Ethan Hunt’s complicated backstory. Even if the second half of this story didn’t quite stick the landing, Dead Reckoning was a great beginning to the end.

1) Mission: Impossible – Fallout

It is almost universally agreed that the sixth Mission: Impossible film is the best in the series. Mission: Impossible – Fallout is breathtaking throughout. It features Cruise’s best performance, the franchise’s best stunts, Christopher McQuarrie’s best direction, some of the best mask reveals, and more.

The addition of Henry Cavill’s August Walker is what really makes the film. It is a career-best from the actor, and his role in the story is full of twists and turns. Mission: Impossible – Fallout is unforgettable from its hilarious opening scene to its very final moments, and it is easily the peak of the Mission: Impossible franchise.