Every Code Name Steve Rogers Could Use in Avengers: Doomsday That Isn’t Captain America

Marvel Studios is pulling out the big guns to market Avengers: Doomsday. Rather than releasing a single trailer that offers a first look at Doctor Doom and confirms Sam Wilson’s Avengers lineup, the company is releasing four different teasers ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash. The first one is already playing in theaters, and it’s a doozy. It begins with a man riding a motorcycle, but it isn’t easy to make out his face. Once he gets home, though, his identity becomes obvious when he picks up a Captain America costume. That’s right: Steve Rogers is ready to return to the frontlines in Doomsday.

Of course, Steve isn’t going to be able to put on the suit and go a few rounds as the Star-Spangled Man. Sam is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America, and he doesn’t need anyone stepping on his toes after years of fighting for respect. Fortunately, the former leader of the Avengers has a few options to choose from for his new title. Here are all the code names Steve could use in Doomsday that aren’t Captain America.

3) The Captain

Just like in the MCU, the comic book version of Steve doesn’t follow orders blindly. At one point, the Commission on Superhuman Activities tries to claim that it has jurisdiction over Captain America and can make him do whatever it pleases. That arrangement doesn’t work for Steve, so he resigns from his post, paving the way for John Walker to become Captain America. Still wanting to fight the good fight, Steve becomes “The Captain” and wears a black-and-red suit that would later inspire Walker’s U.S. Agent costume.

While it’s unlikely that the live-action version of Steve trades in the red, white, and blue, dropping America from his superhero name might work out for the best. After all, he was promoted to the rank during World War II in the MCU and never got the chance to go any higher.

2) Nomad

After Captain America: Civil War was released and the titular hero left his shield behind, many fans believed he would adopt the name “Nomad” in Avengers: Infinity War. However, despite not operating as Captain America for a couple of years, he’s never actually referred to as that. Doomsday could set things right by utilizing the name.

Steve becomes Nomad in the comics after growing disillusioned with the U.S. government. While the Doomsday teaser doesn’t mention anything about Steve returning to his old gig, maybe whatever Doom is up to shakes his confidence and forces him down a new path. Hopefully, he leaves the Nomad cape at home, though.

1) Steve

Doomsday doesn’t sound like the kind of movie where heroes will get to sit around and squabble over who’s called what. Doctor Doom is going to be coming at Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with everything he’s got, so the focus should be on saving the multiverse and nothing else. With that being the case, simple might be the best option for the man formerly known as Captain America.

Since most of the heroes in Doomsday know Steve on a first-name basis, it won’t be hard for them to adjust. As for everyone else, they can get up to speed quickly. It might also be easier for Steve to return to his regular life if he doesn’t dive headfirst into the superhero world again by getting a new code name.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 19, 2025.

