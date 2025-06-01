The 10 Best Comic Book Alter Egos, From Matches Malone to Patch

Comic book heroes and villains have long operated with the use of a secret identity, both to protect themselves and their loved ones. But at times, these heroes and a few villains have decided to change things up entirely and adopt another alter ego. This could be to go undercover within the criminal underworld or hide after being labeled a threat, using their new identity to continue operating or clear their name. It’s a tried-and-true way to kick up a few sales, allowing characters to straddle the line of morality they typically won’t touch as heroes. It can also quickly go off the rails or take on a life of its own.

We’ve seen Spider-Man forced to wear a Fantastic Four costume with a bag on his head after his symbiote costume is removed. We’ve watched Batman change into the Batman of Zur-En-Arrh, a deadly alternate Caped Crusader replacing Bruce Wayne when incapacitated. And we’ve had Superman change into the ultraviolent Gangbuster after suffering amnesia and dealing with a mental breakdown. There is no shortage of these strange offshoot alter egos all across comics, but which are the most memorable? Which are the best? And which do we want to see again for more stories?

Scroll down to take in our choices for the best comic book alter egos. Some were one-off decisions, others were the status quo for quite a while. All are worthy of your consideration.

1) Matches Malone

DC Comics

Batman’s criminal alter ego, Matches Malone, actually started as a real criminal in Gotham who died in front of Batman. The hero would take and adopt the persona, building his reputation across the years within the criminal underworld. First debuting in 1972 and later becoming a major player during the War Games storyline in 2004, Batman would return to the persona several times. He eventually would use the identity in an attempt to unite Gotham City’s underworld under Malone as leader. The aftermath resulted in the death of the former Robin and Spoiler, Stephanie Brown, the rise of Black Mask, and the later return of the real Matches Malone through some classic comic subterfuge.

2) Joe Fixit

Marvel

Many comic fans are aware that Bruce Banner was originally grey in Hulk form during his earliest appearances. Printing issues ushered in the Green Hulk, but the grey would later return as one of Banner’s numerous Hulk identities, making a real impact after Banner is publicly assumed dead after a gamma bombing, and as the Hulk, he adopts the name Joe Fixit. Despite obviously being the Hulk, the morally loose Fixit donned a suit and became a security expert in Las Vegas, existing as mob muscle essentially. It is an odd choice, but certainly one fans wouldn’t guess. It’s partly why the persona still returns from time to time.

3) Patch

marvel

Getting a big MCU debut in Deadpool & Wolverine, Patch is Logan’s identity while working in the criminal haven of Madripoor. Following reports of the X-Men’s demise and their move to Australia, Logan went undercover as Patch and became a bit of an underworld figure on his own. He even has a bit of a run-in with Joe Fixit near the close of his time in the city, and he immediately knew was the Hulk. Patch also makes returns from time to time, but the same can’t be said for the others later in this list.

4) Nomad

Marvel

The original Nomad in the Marvel Universe was not Jack Monroe, Ian Rogers, or any of the people who used the identity as their own during the ’90s. The original was an alternate identity for Steve Rogers after he became disillusioned with the U.S. government and renounced the title of Captain America. Cap made the choice after discovering the Secret Empire had infiltrated the presidency. The change lasts for a few issues, with Rogers donning a caped blue and red costume that exposed his blonde hair. Nobody wants to see Captain America tripping over an unnecessary cape, though, so he returns to his former role as a representative of America and not the American government.

5) Mr. Okonkwo

Marvel

In the wake of losing his powers in the Doomwar event and an invitation from Matt Murdock to take over as Hell’s Kitchen’s protector, T’Challa leaves Wakanda to his sister Shuri and assumes the role of Mr. Okonkwo, a Congolese immigrant who owns a small diner in Hell’s Kitchen. This gives him a base of operations to fight crime on the streets, typically without any of his superpowers. It doesn’t last forever, but the choice for the role is an interesting twist.

6) Xorn

Marvel

Placing any retcons and rewrites on the back burner, Xorn is a fascinating alter ego, emerging from a villain this time. Similar to Baron Zemo’s Thunderbolts, Xorn is a Trojan horse of sorts used by Magneto against the X-Men. During Grant Morrison’s run, Xorn was portrayed as a Chinese mutant forced to wear his mask to contain the “sun” he has nestled in his head. He heals Professor X’s spine for a bit and is given a class to teach at the Xavier Institute, seemingly assimilating him to the group. Magneto later reveals himself in “Planet X,” goes completely genocidal against humans, and ends up “killed” by Wolverine for his troubles. He gets better in later stories, of course.

7) Bloodwynd

Marvel

Many have taken the mantle of Bloodwynd over the years, the descendant of African American slaves and a powerful necromancer. But the first and most notable to carry the name is Martian Manhunter, who merges with the real Bloodwynd who ends up trapped in his “blood gem.” Bloodwynd is part of the JLA team that battles Doomsday during “The Death of Superman.” This fight also reveals his true identity after he is blasted through a tanker and into a fire. The real Bloodwynd returns later from his imprisonment and Martian Manhunter returns to his classic green and blue caped look.

8) Yellowjacket

Marvel

Like Bloodwynn in DC Comics, Yellowjacket is an identity held by a few different people in the Marvel Universe. But the initial identity behind Yellowjacket was Hank Pym, adopting the name and moniker after inhaling chemicals that altered his mind and turned him into a cocky anti-hero. Pym’s time as Yellowjacket eventually leads to him suffering a mental breakdown. He assaults his wife, Janet van Dyne, and is eventually removed from the Avengers. Pym would later return as Yellowjacket during “Civil War,” joining the pro-registration side with Iron Man and Mr. Fantastic. A leopard cannot change its spots, after all.

9) Ronin

Marvel

Ronin is an interesting case of two separate major characters using the alter ego during the rise of the New Avengers in the late 2000s. First to wear the costume is Maya Lopez, also known as Echo. She meets the Avengers after they arrive in Japan to rescue her from The Hand, welcoming her to the team. Later, Hawkeye takes on the mantle during Secret Invasion and Dark Reign, taking it from Lopez after she returns to her former identity as Echo. These are the two OGs of the bunch, with a few other names taking the role in more recent stories. The only regret is that Brian Michael Bendis couldn’t use Daredevil as the original reveal behind Ronin. The decision kept Matt Murdock as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen and inserted Echo into the role.

10) The Slingers

Marvel

The Slingers are four identities originally used by Peter Parker during the period when Spider-Man was accused of murder. All four later ended up in the possession of the to four young heroes after Parker was cleared, but during the “Identity Crisis” storyline, he wore each and portrayed them as different personalities. Namely Prodigy, Hornet, Ricochet, and Dusk were all running around during the period, with Parker under the masks. While this was fun diversion for Parker, he returned to Spider-Man as soon as he could at the end of the story.

Did we miss any big alter egos? Do you think some of these should make a comeback? Let us know in the comments.