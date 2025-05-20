Marvel Shares New Look at Sam Wilson’s Updated Captain America Costume

Fans can get a closer, in-depth look at Sam Wilson‘s new costume as Captain America. Sam is currently the Sentinel of Liberty in the Avengers, where he fights alongside Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Black Panther, and Storm to protect the Earth. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are currently busy dealing with Doctor Doom’s takeover of the world, leaving them vulnerable to an attack by the all-new Masters of Evil. The villainous group has taken control of the Avengers’ floating headquarters, the Impossible City, leaving Captain America and its sentient mind the only ones who can stop them. Captain America got an upgraded costume for the fight, and now the artist behind the look is sharing his handiwork.

Avengers artist Valerio Schiti shared a look at the design sheet for Captain America’s new costume on social media. The designs offer a look at the front and back of Cap’s Plastoid Armor, as well as the visor, arm sleeve, and wings. Man-Slayers are plastic drones controlled by the Impossible City, but the Masters of Evil have reprogrammed them to serve them. However, one of the Man-Slayers was modified by the Impossible City to provide armor for Captain America. You can take a look at the designs below.

The armor is primarily blue and black, with Cap’s upper body in blue and the legs colored black. It’s still similar in design to the Captain America costume Anthony Mackie wore in Captain America: Brave New World, with a visor for fight/flight and an even larger visor for no air/hyperspeed. We can also see how the sleeves extend to cover Cap’s hands, with the caption, “Under stress. The technology beneath became slightly visible. Movement could leave a trail of red light.”

Giant wings also extend from the back of the costume, similar to the wings worn by Sam Wilson when he was Falcon and then Captain America.

“THE MASTERS OF EVIL RULE! The Impossible City, current home base of the Avengers, has been commandeered by the MASTERS OF EVIL!” the description of Avengers #26 reads. “Who is left to defend the world while DOOM is in power? And how are the Avengers able to fight a war on multiple sides?”

If you missed out on seeing Captain America: Brave New World in theaters, you’ll soon get the chance on Disney+. Marvel and Disney announced that Captain America: Brave New World is set to begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ on May 28th. The announcement of the Brave New World‘s Disney+ debut came on the same day as the film’s physical release on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. We have a full review of the 4K Steelbook and, if you want your own copy of Captain America: Brave New World, you can purchase one here.

The final issue of Sam Wilson: Captain America was also released last week. It launched to coincide with Captain America: Brave New World‘s theatrical release. While his solo book has come to an end, fans can continue to read Captain America’s adventures in Avengers.

