Every Death in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, Ranked by Brutality

Ready or Not, Radio Silence’s 2019 modern horror comedy classic, is officially just the beginning of the story. Now, with Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, the sick game survived by Samara Weaving’s Grace MacCaullay is going to continue, this time with her trying to evade not just one family, but representatives from four, all vying for the power to change the world (much to their own benefit). Stressing Grace out even more is the presence of her sister, Faith (Kathryn Newton), who showed up to the hospital as she’s her estranged sibling’s emergency contact. She’s skeptical of Grace’s recounting of the previous night’s events, but she learns quite swiftly that the seemingly outlandish story is all to real.

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And how does she learn that? The franchise’s trademark people-popping. Is that how everyone goes out in this sequel? Let’s dive in.

Spoilers for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come follow.

10) Chester Danforth (David Cronenberg)

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After besting the Le Domas family, Grace MacCaullay has upset the world order. Everything, right down to when wars start or stop, comes down to a single individual and, up until Grace’s survival, that individual was sci-fi horror master David Cronenberg‘s Chester Danforth.

Now, the ball is in the air, and it could go either to the Danforths or any of the competing satanic families. It all comes down to how the game shakes out. And, to give his family the best chance, Chester knows he has to go, because at his advanced age there’s no way he would be the one to hunt down Grace. So, he has his kids, Ursula and Titus, smother him with a pillow. It’s by his own request, so it’s hard to call this one brutal.

9) Bill Wilkinson (Kevin Durand)

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Bill Wilkinson thinks he can win the game by never playing it. Thus, he goes to the hospital where Grace is both healing and being investigated by the police.

After playing a game of cat and mouse with Grace and Faith, he gets the upper hand. But, before he can deal out the killing blow, he explodes. He’s defied the rules of the game, and that isn’t something Mr. Le Bail, the ghostly, demonic overseer of the cult, appreciates. Is it brutal to explode all of a sudden? Sure. But this one ranks low because Bill was both coked out of his mind and dumb enough not to see it coming. He was only in pain for a microsecond.

8) Wan Chen Xing (Olivia Cheng) & Wan Cheng Fu (Antony Hall)

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Wan Chen Xing has had her lawyers scour the bylaws of this particular sick game. And, when doing so, they found a loophole. If Grace marries her son, the dumbbell that is Wan Cheng Fu, the game is over and their family rules the world. Grace wouldn’t rule the world, but she would retain her life.

This would involve Grace selling her soul to join the devil cult, though, and she’s not about that. Then, when Néstor Carbonell’s Ignacio El Caído shows up and starts (poorly) firing his rifle, Grace and Xing start fighting. This results in Ignacio’s death, which also doesn’t bode well for the Wans, either, because there’s a rule about a member of one family killing a member of a competing family. Even if it’s an accident, the offending family goes pop. This is a case of one individual knowing it’s coming while the other is blissfully unaware, focusing all of his attention on his video game. Again, this franchise’s detonation deaths are bloody, but because they’re so quick it’s hard to call them truly brutal.

7) Detective Bassett (Grant Nickalls)

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When Bill Wilkinson storms the hospital, he may not be able to kill Grace, but he is able to kill the police officer who snidely makes clear that he believes Grace murdered the entire Le Domas family. He doesn’t get to carry out that investigation, though. Pretty hard to do that with a throwing knife in your neck.

6) Kip Danforth, Felipe El Caído, & Numerous Unnamed Satanic Wedding Attendees

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Madhu Rajan (Varun Saranga) thinks he’s evaded the fate of his brother, who we’ll get to in a bit. For a reason we’ll also get into in a bit, he is not the head of his family and thus is under the impression he will not be going pop. But he does go pop, as does every member of the devil cult.

Long story short, Grace rescues her sister, who is being held captive by Titus Danforth, by proposing to him. Cut to a wedding where everyone is wearing robes and preparing to sacrifice a goat. After Grace and Faith deal with Titus, every member of the cult jumps into the sacrificial pit to try and put on the ring that determines who is in power. But, because they’re all so busy stabbing each other, it turns out that not one of them actually manages to put it on before sunrise. And, with that, we get one big people pop.

5) Ursula Danforth (Sarah Michelle Gellar)

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Plenty of characters have had their necks broken by another individual. This is also the fate of Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Ursula Danforth.

What makes this one particularly brutal is the fact that it’s carried out by her own sociopathic brother. Ursula sneaks off to warn Grace about Titus before the two of them tie the knot, informing her that together they’re going to have to work very hard to reign in his worst tendencies. However, Titus enters the room and tells his sister that no one can control him. He throws his arm around her neck, strangles her for a bit as he monologues, then snaps.

4) Ignacio El Caído (Nestor Carbonell)

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As mentioned in the Wan Chen Xing entry, she accidentally kills Nestor. And, how she does this is with a sword, which goes through Nestor’s throat as she’s struggling with Grace.

It takes Ignacio about thirty seconds to die as his two kids look at it in horror live on the TV. Pretty brutal for all of the El Caído clan, really. It’s likely he started to go into shock towards the end, but there’s little doubt that this one hurt.

3) Francesca El Caído (Maia Jae)

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Francesca El Caído is the only one who actively despises Grace. Everyone else sees her and her sister as more of a thing than a person but, to Francesca, Grace is the one who stole her husband.

After her father is killed, Francesca puts on a wedding dress and chases Grace down. At the beginning of the fight, Grace uses her pepper spray on Francesca who then turns it on Grace. Both are blinded, swinging wildly and throwing them into the gifts placed on tables for another wedding (and unrelated one, as the Danforth estate was being used to host a couple and thir family before it became clear it would then host this game of hide and seek). It’s a long fight, but both women walk away from it. However, Grace later grabs a shotgun from a gatehouse, intending to use it to rescue her sister from Titus’ clutches. Before she can even get in the building, though, she once more comes across Francesca, who charges her only to get two shotgun blasts to the stomach and, ultimately, one to the face.

2) Titus Danforth (Shawn Hatosy)

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Whenever a member of a family intends to represent their bloodline in the hide and seek game, they have to sign their name and blot some of their blood next to the signature. They do this with a pen that has a standard tip on one end and a sharp blade on the other.

This is what Grace uses to kill her brand-new husband, Titus, right after exchanging the marriage becomes official. There are no rules about killing a member of one’s own family, at least in this devil cult. After stabbing him in the throat repeatedly, Faith then walks over and uses one of her high heels to kick him into the animal body-stuffed sacrificial pit. This one definitely brings to mind Sam Carpenter stabbing Richie Kirsch in the directors’ Scream.

1) Viraj Rajan (Nadeem Umar-Khitab)

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The Rajan family has three participants in this round of hide and seek. Viraj is the older brother, which means he will be competing. Then there’s Madhu, the younger brother who ends up chickening out and passing the responsibility (and danger) to his wife, Martina.

So how did Madhu get put in the position where he signs over the rights to his family’s wealth to his wife (which doesn’t work out for him since she just drives away from the estate)? His brother is shoved into an industrial machine with a heat so high it boils his skin. His corpse looks like something out of a Final Destination movie, and his death is easily number one in terms of brutality, because he definitely suffered on his way out the Earthly door.

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