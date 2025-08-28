5 Ways Thunderbolts* Sets Up Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* has set up the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday crossover event more than any previous Marvel Cinematic Universe project. Originally released in theaters on May 2, 2025, Thunderbolts* became available to stream on Disney+ on August 27th, giving even more viewers a look at one of the MCU’s newest superhero teams. Much like the ending of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the post-credits scene of Thunderbolts* was directed by the Russo brothers, actively setting up their much-anticipated return to the MCU with 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday.

Thunderbolts* brought together Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour), Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell), as a brand-new superhero team in the MCU. These reformed villains and antiheroes teamed up to take on Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and save Robert Reynolds (Lewis Pullman) from his dark alter ego. After eventually becoming the New Avengers, these new heroes have all been confirmed to be returning in Avengers: Doomsday, with Thunderbolts* perfectly setting up the Phase 6 crossover.

5) The New Avengers Team Has Been Introduced

One of the most exciting new things set up for Avengers: Doomsday is the New Avengers team itself. Throughout Thunderbolts*, Yelena, Bucky, Red Guardian, US Agent, and Ghost fought together as the Thunderbolts, named after Yelena’s childhood soccer team. As the Thunderbolts, they saved New York from the Void, and helped to pull Bob out of his slump, only for Valentina to then surprise them all and the world by revealing them to be the New Avengers at an impromptu press conference. 14 months later, the New Avengers team will still be active in Avengers: Doomsday.

Thunderbolts*’ post-credits scene picked up 14 months after the New Avengers were outed to the world, and has been confirmed to be a scene from Doomsday. With fresh superhero suits, the New Avengers are now operating out of the Watchtower – the former Avengers Tower – and are fighting every day to earn a good reputation among the public. Pugh, Stan, Harbour, John-Kamen, Russell, and Pullman have all been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, so we’ll see the New Avengers in action again very soon.

4) Bob is Afraid of Using His Sentry Powers Again

Despite being one of the MCU’s most powerful new characters, imbued with the power of a million exploding suns by OXE’s super-soldier serum, Robert Reynolds’ powers are seriously unpredictable and incredibly dangerous. He has no handle on whether his dark persona, the Void, appears, so, as of Thunderbolts*’ post-credits scene, Bob is afraid to use any of his gifts. Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom may covet the Sentry’s incredible power in Doomsday, which could unleash the Void again. Sentry’s repression of his powers sets him up to wreak more havoc in Doomsday.

3) The New Avengers Are in Conflict With Sam Wilson’s Avengers Team

Thunderbolts*’ post-credits scene not only confirmed that the New Avengers team is still in operation 14 months after their debut, but also teased a conflict with another group of Avengers. 2025’s Captain America: Brave New World teased Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) forming his own Avengers team, and this team seems to be gearing up to be established in Doomsday. Yelena confirms in Thunderbolts* that Sam Wilson has filed for copyright of the Avengers name, which will surely cause huge conflict and obstacles when bringing these heroes together in Avengers: Doomsday.

2) Yelena Belova Mentioned a Crisis in Space

Even before the most memorable reveal in Thunderbolts*’ post-credits scene occurred, Yelena Belova mentioned some ongoing crisis happening in space. Since this scene is taken directly from Avengers: Doomsday, this crisis will surely be a prominent story that we follow in the upcoming Phase 6 movie. It’s unclear what this crisis is, what’s actually happening in space, and what force the New Avengers and the other heroes of Earth will be up against from the stars, but it’ll be an even greater multiversal threat that they face instead, so this crisis may soon be averted.

1) The Fantastic Four’s Excelsior Appeared in Earth 616

While the New Avengers were worried about a crisis in space in Thunderbolts*’ post-credits scene, their attention was drawn by a vessel from another universe altogether. This ship was painted with a giant “4” on its side, but whether this is actually the Excelsior of Earth 828’s Fantastic Four has been disputed. This extra-dimensional ship could be carrying another reality’s Fantastic Four, or indeed Doctor Doom himself, but since The Fantastic Four: First Steps did not reveal who’s inside, we’ll have to wait until Avengers: Doomsday’s premiere on December 18, 2026, to find out more.

