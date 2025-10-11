Every Original Avenger Actor’s Best Movie (And None of Them Are in the MCU)

Many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe adore The Avengers (2012) because it brought together the iconic superhero team for the first time. As the original six members of the Avengers, Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) have reached legendary status in the MCU, and the actors are equally revered for their talent. The stars of The Avengers have taken on both lead and supporting roles in excellent movies from acclaimed directors. Those who haven’t had the chance to explore these performers’ filmographies need to watch their greatest projects.

Ranked in order, the following six movies are the best titles each of the original six Avengers actors has ever appeared in.

6) Chris Hemsworth – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

image courtesy of warner bros. pictures

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024) delivers exhilarating action and compelling characters. The origin story of Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) introduces Hemsworth as Dementus — a vicious warlord who abducts Furiosa after executing her mother. Hemsworth is convincingly evil in the role, fully displaying Dementus’s derangement and lust for power. Just like its predecessor, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga features plenty of thrilling road battles and close-quarters combat sequences. The movie capitalizes on Mad Max: Fury Road‘s success by expertly fleshing out the post-apocalyptic wasteland. The Mad Max franchise is in a great spot thanks to Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and Hemsworth impressively stands out in what should be considered his best film.

5) Scarlett Johansson – The Prestige

Image Courtesy of warner bros. pictures

The Prestige (2006) is one of Christopher Nolan’s greatest films, and it features Johansson before she joined the MCU. An intriguing air of mystery and a wondrous late-1800s aesthetic define this captivating story about a cutthroat rivalry between two musicians. Christian Bale’s Alfred Borden and Hugh Jackman’s Robert Angier take center stage as they hurl wicked tricks at each other, though Johansson’s character, their assistant Olivia Wenscombe, also plays a pivotal role in the battle.

The Prestige‘s intensity and strong focus on its main characters’ obsession are major strengths, while the movie’s acting performances elevate its engaging narrative. Well-paced and superbly directed by Nolan, The Prestige culminates its engrossing buildup with a shocking ending reveal that viewers still haven’t stopped talking about. Watching The Prestige for the first time is truly unforgettable, and every MCU fan needs to see it.

4) Chris Evans – Knives Out

image courtesy of lionsgate

Evans’s best movie is a classic whodunit with an exceptional cast. Knives Out (2019) brings a gripping murder mystery to the screen, centering on a wealthy family reeling over the death of their relative, a famous author. Evans shines as the pompous and loathsome Ransom Drysdale, proving that he can perform a personality different from that of the upstanding Steve Rogers. Detective Benoit Blanc’s (Daniel Craig) first outing is still the most enjoyable thanks to its witty script and amusing characters. Knives Out paints an entertaining portrait of family dynamics amid a murder investigation and completes its story with a perfect final twist. Evans hasn’t had a lot of success in movies outside of the MCU, but Knives Out reigns as his top project.

3) Jeremy Renner – Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

image courtesy of paramount pictures

A strong contender for the best Mission: Impossible movie, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), serves as an epic entrance into the franchise for Renner. His character, William Brandt, is a fantastic complement to Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and the rest of his team as they race to restore their reputation after being framed for a bomb attack. Ghost Protocol doesn’t reinvent the wheel by any means, but it feels like a positive turning point for Mission: Impossible when watching the movies in order.

The film’s exhilarating action scenes are sharper than anything in preceding installments, while its stunts stunningly raise the bar. Ethan’s team emerges from the high-stakes endeavor with an unbreakable bond — even after some surprising details about Brandt’s backstory are revealed. All in all, Ghost Protocol exceptionally combines heart-racing action with palpable emotion, cementing it as Renner’s most remarkable movie.

2) Mark Ruffalo – Zodiac

image courtesy of paramount pictures

Ruffalo arguably lays claim to the most impressive film resumé of the original Avengers stars, and his best movie is an underrated masterpiece. Zodiac (2007) is saturated with tension from the very start. The film’s unnerving atmosphere invigorates its real-life-inspired narrative about journalists’ struggle to catch the Zodiac Killer in the 1960s and 1970s. Zodiac is far from a straightforward crime flick, though, as it presents a layered interpretation of the unsolved case.

The plot evolves into an intricate maze of clues and leads that result in little satisfaction. Even so, Zodiac‘s eye-catching cinematography and focus on the complexity of its characters amid the dizzying mystery make the film a must-watch. Zodiac isn’t often considered the most distinguished of Ruffalo’s highly acclaimed movies, and it deserves much more appreciation.

1) Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

image courtesy of universal pictures

Oppenheimer (2023) is the best movie featuring one of the six original Avengers actors. Nolan’s magnum opus places Downey Jr. into the shoes of Lewis Strauss, whose bitterness toward J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) takes on a pivotal role in the story about the world’s first atomic bomb. Despite its three-hour run time, mostly comprised of lengthy dialogue sequences, Oppenheimer succeeds as a captivating and thought-provoking examination of humanity’s brilliance, hubris, and tendency to destroy itself. A kinetic tempo and Ludwig Göransson’s rousing score enforce an ominous tone, rendering the biopic a spellbinding viewing experience. Oppenheimer is one of the 21st century’s greatest films, and it’s easily Downey Jr.’s most outstanding achievement.

