Coco 2 Confirmed by Disney & Pixar (But Fans Will Have to Wait)

Remember Me? Miguel and his familia will serenade audiences again in Coco 2, Disney and Pixar announced. Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed the sequel during the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, and unveiled the release date: 2029, some 12 years after the first Coco strummed up $814 million over the Thanksgiving holiday back in 2017.

“While the film is just in the initial stages,” Iger said during the call, “we know it will be full of humor, heart and adventure. And we can’t wait to share more soon.” Pixar also unveiled the title treatment, which you can see below.

Disney and Pixar’s Coco 2 reunites the team behind the original film, including Oscar-winning director Lee Unkrich (Coco, Toy Story 3) and returning co-director Adrian Molina, who also serves as part of the senior creative team at Pixar. Oscar-winning producer Mark Nielsen (Toy Story 4, Inside Out 2) is the producer.



Plot details are being kept in the Land of the Dead, but the first Coco introduced Miguel (voiced by Anthony Gonzalez), a 12-year-old with dreams of becoming a musician despite his family’s generations-old ban on music, who ventures to the vibrant Land of the Dead to unlock the real story behind his family history.

Coco, which won two Academy Awards for best animated feature and best original song (“Remember Me”), also featured the voices of Gael García Bernal as Héctor, Benjamin Bratt as famed musician Ernesto de la Cruz, Alanna Ubach as Mamá Imelda, Renée Victor as Abuelita, and Ana Ofelia Murguía as Mamá Coco.

The new Coco movie comes after Disney Experiences last year announced the first-ever Coco ride for the Disney California Adventure theme park at the Disneyland Resort. The Pirates of the Caribbean-inspired boat ride will see guests board a boat on a trip to the Land of the Dead with Miguel and a cast of skeleton Audio-Animatronic figures.

Pixar’s Elio, in theaters June 20, is the studio’s first original film since Elemental in 2023. It follows last summer’s Inside Out 2, which was the biggest movie of 2024 and the highest-grossing animated movie of all time until China’s Ne Zha 2.

Last year, filmmaker and Pixar CCO Pete Docter announced original Pixar movie Hoppers — featuring the voices of Jon Hamm, Bobby Moynihan, and Piper Curda — has been set for March 6, 2026. The Andrew Stanton-directed Toy Story 5, which reunites Tom Hanks’ Woody and Tim Allen’s Buzz, will follow on June 19, 2026. Also in the works from Pixar is Brad Bird’s undated Incredibles 3.