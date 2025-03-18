Netflix’s Cujo Remake Lands Oscar-Nominated Director (Who’s Finally Returning to Horror)

Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s Cujo is moving along, as the project is eyeing Oscar-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky to direct, per The Hollywood Reporter. As of this writing, Aronofsky is said to be “in talks” to helm the movie, but this is typically a sign that a deal is imminent. This new version of Cujo is currently without a release date, and it is unknown when production will begin. Aronofsky is “expected to meet with [screenwriting] candidates soon” to find the right person to work on Cujo‘s script.

The Cujo remake was announced earlier this month. Roy Lee is onboard as producer. While there are still several pieces that need to fall into place before Cujo moves forward, it sounds like the project is a hot priority for Netflix, which has a long history of producing successful King adaptations.

Aronofsky’s resume spans a variety of genres, ranging from big-budget epics (Noah) to smaller, character-driven dramas (The Wrestler). Cinephiles know the director has also established himself as a horror filmmaker. His work in that genre includes arguably his most acclaimed film, Black Swan, which was nominated for Best Picture and Best Director (Natalie Portman won Best Actress for her performance in Black Swan). Aronofsky also helmed 2017’s mother!, which polarized audiences but received generally positive reviews.

Aronofsky’s next film is the crime thriller Caught Stealing, which is scheduled to premiere in theaters this August. It boasts a star-studded cast including the likes of Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Matt Smith, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Liev Schreiber.

Landing Aronofsky as director is a massive boon for Netflix’s Cujo. His films have a decent track record when it comes to garnering awards consideration, suggesting special things could be in store for this new take on Cujo. Horror is one of the genres the Academy unfairly ignores most of the time, but Aronofsky has had success there before and it will be interesting to see how he tackles Cujo. The premise lends itself to a compelling and unsettling film; there’s a reason why the 1983 original has a reputation of being a fan favorite. Netflix’s take could be Aronofsky’s next great horror movie.

Other than finding a writer, the next order of business for Cujo should be casting. Aronofsky’s involvement could be a benefit here as well. He’s a director who has no issues attracting A-list talent to his projects, so Cujo will likely boast a terrific ensemble. Considering the pedigree Cujo is shaping up to have, perhaps Netflix will consider giving the film a theatrical release. A limited run to guarantee awards qualification seems likely, but this sounds like something that could warrant a wider release so more people have an opportunity to catch it on the big screen.