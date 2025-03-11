Netflix Is Remaking One of the Best Stephen King Movies

A remake of one of the best Stephen King adaptations is in the works at Netflix. Barbarian producer Roy Lee is set to produce a new adaptation of Cujo for the streamer, according to Deadline. The project is in the very early stages of development at this point in time, as no screenwriters, director, or actors are involved yet. It is also unknown when the film is hoping to start production since no release window has been set as of this writing. However, it sounds like this new version of Cujo has emerged as a priority for Netflix, as the plan calls for the search for a writer to begin “immediately.”

The original Cujo, released in 1983, grossed $21.2 million worldwide against a $6 million production budget. Though initial reviews were mixed, the film’s reputation has improved over the years and it’s garnered a passionate fan base. Starring Dee Wallace and Danny Pintauro, Cujo chronicles the trying ordeal of a mother and son dealing with a rabinous St. Bernard dog.

Back in 2019, a special edition Blu-ray of Cujo was released, illustrating the movie’s enduring popularity decades later. King has also published a novella, titled Rattlesnakes, which is a sequel to the Cujo story.

Netflix has developed several King adaptations recently, some of which (most notably Mike Flanagan’s Gerald’s Game) were very well-received. Considering the streamer’s track record, it isn’t surprising to see it green light another movie based on King’s texts. The involvement of Lee as producer is an encouraging sign; Barbarian earned positive reviews upon its 2022 release, with particular praise being given to its storytelling and thrills. Granted, Lee didn’t direct Barbarian, but he knows what it takes to craft a compelling horror movie. It’ll be interesting to see who he recruits to round out the Cujo creative team. Perhaps Barbarian director Zach Cregger, who produced this year’s Companion, will come onboard for a reunion.

Remakes are always a tricky proposition, especially when the original has a substantial following. There are some King adaptations that should be left untouched, but the likes of 2017’s IT (which was a critical and box office success) shows there’s potential in revisiting one of the author’s most iconic stories. With the right filmmakers in place, this new take on Cujo could prove to be a special entry in the ever-growing list of King adaptations. It’ll be fascinating to see what differences there are between the two, as Lee will likely want his version to stand out in some way.