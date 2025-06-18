Prime Video’s New Stephen King Series Gets Exciting Update in Bloody Set Photo

Mike Flanagan shared the first set photo from his latest Stephen King adaptation on Instagram on Monday, revealing that it was day one of filming. Flanagan is adapting King’s first novel Carrie into a miniseries, and it looks like it will be bloody right from the start. His behind-the-scenes photo shows a clapperboard stained with blood, including a bloody tiara that seems to serve as the show’s logo. Carrie has already been adapted into a movie three times before, yet Flanagan’s reputation for bringing King’s work to the screen is so beloved that fans are eager to see his take on it.

“And we’re off,” Flanagan wrote simply alongside his first post from the set of Carrie. Amazon greenlit the series back in April, and things have moved along fast since then. The main cast has been announced in batches, with Summer H. Howell playing the titular heroine. Meanwhile, Flanagan has explained his own thought process on taking this job, and why he thinks it’s a story worth telling again.

“Why do it again? Carrie White is a story about high school violence and bullying, and that feels immediate and important today, unfortunately, even more kind of sharply relevant than I think it was when [King] wrote it,” he told MovieWeb. “So there felt like a chance for some true modernization beyond just changing the time period, and to use it to talk about the issues that affect high school kids in America today.”

“You know, Carrie White walking through a metal detector is interesting to me,” he added. “Carrie White with social media. The iconic scene in the locker room is very different when people have phones in their hands. So that was the first germ of an idea, like, there is room for this to actually have a lot to say that’s very relevant.”

Flanagan called the 1976 film adaptation of Carrie directed by Brian de Palma “perfect,” so there’s no doubt that we’ll see some influence there. That was the version of the story most fans knew until 1999 with the release of a sequel called The Rage: Carrie 2. After that, a remake of Carrie came out in 2002 followed by another in 2013. There is also a stage musical adaptation of the story, and countless parodies and references in TV shows and movies.

Flanagan adapted King’s story Gerald’s Game into a movie, as well as the sequel to The Shining, Doctor Sleep. His most recent film is The Life of Chuck, based on a 2020 short story by King. It’s in theaters now. Flanagan seems to be one of the busiest filmmakers in Hollywood right now, so fans should be pleased to hear he is already working on Carrie. There’s no word yet on when we might see the finished show.