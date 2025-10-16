5 Anime Movies of the 2000s That Absolutely Deserve Modern Reboots

Every decade has iconic anime shows and films that were released during the time period, which earned reputations as staples of the anime trends taking place in that time. Factors such as art style, animation technique, genre, and tropes can hint towards when a title was originally released, just as they can mark extreme nostalgia among audiences who watched them back in the day. For example, the 90s are known for sci-fi titles such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Ghost in the Shell, and Bubblegum Crisis; alternatively, the 2020s are recognized for popular dark fantasy titles such as Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chainsaw Man.

The 2000s were a great decade for hit anime that were labeled classics that would later influence the shonen genre in years to come (think Bleach, Naruto, and One Piece). Aside from the regular television shows, the 2000s also had an amazing run for anime films that covered a wide span of genres, such as action, science fiction, and drama. And while many films are beloved for the signs that hint towards the date they were produced, that doesn’t mean classic titles couldn’t benefit from a modern reboot. This list will explore 2000s anime movies that deserve the perks of modern adaptations and a new audience to appreciate their brilliance and importance to the medium.

5) Millennium Actress

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Millennium Actress was a fantasy romance film that premiered back in 2001. The movie was regarded as one of the best anime film releases of its time, praised for its stunning art and fluid method of blending real life with fictional elements. Millennium Actress explored themes such as pursuing dreams, love, destiny, the concept of memory, and subjectivity. Its use of traditional Japanese historical events, combined with a vibrant setting, made every moment a visual joy to witness. If you’re into anime like 5 Centimeters per Second or The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, you may want to give this movie a shot.

The plot of Millennium Actress was actually loosely based on the real lives of Japanese actresses Setsuko Hara and Hideko Takamine. It reflects on the passage of time and the changes in both culture and the world as the protagonist tells her story. In short, Chiyoko Fujiwara, a well-known former actress, decides to tell the tale of her life in an exclusive interview she’s agreed to. A documentary team duo takes on the daunting privilege of the exclusive interview, Chiyoko’s first in the past thirty years. Using the mystery of a key in her possession that symbolizes a hidden secret in her life, Chiyoko tells the two about the highs and lows of her career, along with her greatest regrets.

4) Metropolis

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Metropolis is a science fiction film that combines action elements within its plot, released back in 2001. The movie is widely known for its advanced animation, regarded as high quality for the time it first aired, dropping viewers into a vibrant city serving as the backdrop for the story. Themes navigated in Metropolis include the definition of humanity, classism, poverty, and the divide between humans and technology, namely robots. If you’re a fan of dystopian-inspired titles like Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Steamboy, and Baccano!.

The storyline of Metropolis takes place in a futuristic world where humans live alongside robots. This cohabitation is looked down upon by the city’s lower-class citizens, who view robots as the main reason for their unemployment and struggle to survive. Against this boiling turmoil, Shunsaku Ban, a private detective for the wealthy, is charged with tracking down a rogue scientist charged with illegal experimentation. Ban remains ignorant of the scientist’s efforts to create an artificial android being named Tima, who will serve as the power source for a nuclear weapon; alongside his nephew, Kenichi, the two protect Tima as they navigate through the city, unaware of her slowly developing humanity.

3) Paprika

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Paprika was the final film of renowned director Satoshi Kon, who also worked on well-known projects such as Perfect Blue, Tokyo Godfathers, and Millennium Actress. The movie was released in 2006 and was classified as a surrealist science fantasy film, though it also incorporated the film noir genre. It was regarded as a success, partially because of its dreamlike imagery, a unique feature that made Paprika stand out among similar titles of the time. The film explored themes such as the line between dreams and reality, subconscious thought, the human psyche, and the effects of technology. Give it a try if you’re into trippy titles such as Mind Game or Belladonna of Sadness.

Paprika is set in a distant future, where a technical device named DC Mini allows those utilizing the device to view other people’s dreams. Dr. Atsuko Chiba is the head of the treatment facility studying the effects of the DC Mini; outside of work, she adopts her altruistic dream world alter-ego, Paprika, using the DC Mini as a new method of psychiatric therapy for those in need of her help. By blending aspects of the dream world with reality, Atsuko navigates the story in a constantly changing, ever-fantastical setting that leaves the audience wondering what part of the film’s narrative is real and what is fiction.

2) Redline

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Redline is a colorful, artistic take on racing anime, combining science fiction and action into one cohesive storyline. The film first aired back in 2009, though it remained in production for several years before its final release date. It had over 100,000 hand-drawn art frames composing its animation, which was praised heavily for the ground-breaking art that didn’t rely heavily on computer animation. Redline is considered a cult classic by today’s standards, boasting a dedicated fanbase who enjoy the fast-paced nature of the classic underdog plot. If you are a fan of titles like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Initial D, and Gurren Lagann, then I would highly recommend giving it a shot.

In Redline, the story starts on the planet Dorothy, where underground racer JP attempts to compete in the Yellowline car race, the final step towards nomination for Redline, the titular race known throughout the galaxy. JP doesn’t end up winning, but it hardly matters; by popular demand, race enthusiasts have voted for JP to compete in Redline after two other competitors are forced to drop out. The only catch is Redline’s race location, Roboworld, a militant planet run by cyborgs who threaten to hang any racers participating in Redline that appear above their planetary space.

1) Tokyo Godfathers

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Tokyo Godfathers is a heartfelt depiction of real-life struggles that resonates just as strongly in present times as it did during the movie’s initial release in 2003. The film was directed by Satoshi Kon, also known for other films such as Paprika, Paranoia Agent, and Perfect Blue. It discussed themes such as poverty, homelessness, the importance of human connection, found family, and redemption while learning into lighthearted moments of comedy that keep the film from feeling bleak during its darker moments. The film boasts nostalgic, beautiful animation and complex characters with strong bonds. Check it out if you’re into titles like Wolf Children, Grave of the Fireflies, and Silver Spoon.

The plot of Tokyo Godfathers leans into the realistic, everyday experiences of life from the viewpoint of society’s less fortunate. On Christmas Eve, three homeless individuals are brought together with a common goal; the group consists of Hana, a transgender woman, Miyuki, a runaway teen, and Gin, a struggling alcoholic. The trio finds an abandoned baby left in the trash during the holiday’s busy night and formulates a plan to track down her mother and reunite the two. On the journey, the trio must reckon with their own painful pasts and hardships, reflecting on the lives they’ve led up to this point in time.

