Lars Eidinger: 7 Movies & Series The DCU’s New Brainiac Actor Has Starred In (& Where To Watch Them)

The modern-day DCU launched onto the big screen with Superman, and after Supergirl hits theaters, Superman will be up to bat once again in the highly anticipated Man of Tomorrow. There have been a multitude of rumors regarding the plot of Man of Tomorrow and who the main antagonist would be, with many pointing to that villain being Brainiac. Today, James Gunn confirmed that would indeed be the case while also revealing it would be Lars Eidinger playing the role, so if you aren’t familiar with his work, we’ve got your one-stop shop on what his 7 key projects are and where to currently find them.

7. Dying (2024)

2024’s Dying follows the vastly different journeys of the Lunies family, and to say things are dour would be an understatement. The family consists of Lissy, Gerd, Tom, and Ellen, who are all on their own trying paths throughout the movie. Lissy (Corinna Harfouch) is very much okay with her husband spending time in a home, and yet she’s suffering health issues of her own. Ellen is having an affair with a married man, and Tom (played by Eidinger) is working on a composition titled Dying, and is also dealing with being the surrogate father of his ex-girlfriend’s child. When a death does happen, they are forced to reunite, and it’s likely not going to go well.

Dying currently only has 21 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, but it holds a mighty impressive 100% critics’ score. Unfortunately, there’s some bad news in terms of trying to watch it, as it’s currently unavailable in the United States. You can watch it in the UK, however, through the BFI Player.

6. Jay Kelly (2025)

Eidinger’s most recent role can be seen in Jay Kelly, which stars George Clooney as a famous actor named Jay Kelly. Kelly’s devoted manager is Ron, played by Adam Sandler, and the two end up going on a surprisingly profound journey across Europe, confronting their past choices while also examining their relationships. As for Eidinger, he plays the role of a German Cyclist in the film.

Jay Kelly currently enjoys a Certified Fresh rating of 76% on Rotten Tomatoes and an even better Audience Score of 87%, so it seems both critics and fans left the film with positive things to say. The film had a run in select theaters in November before debuting on streaming in early December, so you can now watch Jay Kelly on Netflix.

5. The Light (2025)

The Light is another family-style drama that follows The Engels, which consists of parents Milena (Nicolette Krebitz) and Tim (Lars Eidinger), twins Frieda (Elke Biesendorfer) and Jon (Julius Gause), and the youngest child Dio (Elyas Eldridge). After losing the element that once tightly knit them as a family, they meet a housekeeper named Farrah, who slowly transforms them and allows them rediscover and reconnect with each other after years of struggles.

The Light had a difficult time connecting with critics, as it currently holds a 14% with 14 reviews. Unfortuntely right now, The Light isn’t streaming in the United States, but those who have Hulu in Germany can watch it, and you can find that here.

4. Personal Shopper (2016)

Personal Shopper tells the story of a young American in Paris named Maureen (Kristen Stewart), who is doing pretty well as a personal shopper for a celebrity. The big twist though is that she has the ability to talk to spirits, including her recently deceased brother. Soon, she starts receiving mysterious messages from someone, and this is also where Eidinger enters the picture as Ingo.

Critics seemed to enjoy Personal Shopper quite a bit, giving it a Certified Fresh rating of 81%, while audiences were much lower on the film, with a 53%. If you want to watch the film for yourself, you can currently find it streaming on Paramount+.

3. Irma Vep (2022)

Irma Vep is based on the original 1996 film and follows an American movie star named Mira (Alicia Vikander) who tries to shake off disillusionment with her career and a recent break-up by heading to France. The reason she goes to France is actually to star as Irma Vep in a remake of Les Vampires, and as the premise suggests, the series is filled with satire and meta commentary on the film industry and the lives of its stars, and Eidinger joins the fray in the role of Gottfried.

Irma Vep has a stellar rating amongst critics, with a 94% score from 59 reviews. The audience score isn’t as high, but it still comes in at a solid 61%. You can watch Irma Vep right now on HBO Max.

2. White Noise (2022)

White Noise is about an American family attempting to deal with everyday life problems while also dealing with more macro-level concepts of love, death, and happiness. The film is an adaptation of the popular book and follows the stories of Jack Gladney (Adam Driver), Babbette (Greta Gerwig), Murray Siskind (Don Cheadle), Denise (Raffey Cassidy), and Heinrich (Sam Nivola). Eidinger is an important part of the story as well, especially for Babbette, with Eidinger playing the role of Mr. Gray.

White Noise has a 64% critics rating with 264 reviews, though its audience score is considerably lower at 33%. You can jump in and watch the film right now on Netflix.

1. Babylon Berlin (2017-2022)

One of the most acclaimed projects in Eidinger’s catalog is Babylon Berlin, which tells the story of Police Commissioner Gereon Rath (Volker Bruch). Rath is transferred from Cologne to Berlin in the 1920s, and during his investigation into one of Berlin’s biggest pornography rings, Rath discovered an even larger conspiracy at work. Eidinger played the role of Alfred Nyssen, who was a businessman aligned with groups like Wilhelm Seegers’ faction. Despite some successes along the way, things go downhill for Nyssen over the course of his time on the show, leading to some dark places.

Babylon Berlin has an immensely high rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 100% crisis score and an 89% audience score. As for where to find all four seasons, you can watch them on MHz right here.

