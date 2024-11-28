Fantastic Four: The Thing’s Best Costumes Ranked

The Fantastic Four kicked off Marvel’s Silver Age dominance, with its first issue showing the direction that Stan Lee and Jack Kirby would take superhero comics in the coming years. The Fantastic Four was Marvel’s most popular comic for a long time, but that faded as Spider-Man, the Avengers – and later the X-Men – took that title. However, with their upcoming return to the big screen and an MCU debut, it looks like the group is on cusp of being bigger than ever. While the team has lost popularity over the years, there’s one character who has always been popular with fans – the Thing. Ben Grimm was partly based on Kirby, and the ever-lovin’ blue-eyed Thing has been the Fantastic Four’s long-suffering heart for six decades.

The Thing’s rocky look has allowed him to stand out among the many superhero designs out there; however, unlike a lot of other heroes, the Thing hasn’t had a lot of costume changes. Going back through the years, many of Ben Grimm’s looks have been the same, but that doesn’t mean The Thing hasn’t had a variety of costumes. Some of comics’ greatest artists have worked on The Thing, leaving their mark; the costumes have all been very simple, but the best of them stand out in the right little ways.

The Thing Unlimited Class Championship Wrestling Costume Is A Light Modification On His Classic Look

The Thing has worn several different versions of the tank top/trunks combo, usually with some kind of “4” on the chest. However, the best version of this costume is the one that the Thing worn during his tenure in the Unlimited Class Wrestling Federation. This wrestling federation showcased people with superpowers – including future USAgent and MCU star John Walker – in hard-hitting wrestling bouts. The Thing’s costume as a member of the federation was an extremely simple – black tank top, red belt, and black trunks – and that’s part of its charm. The Thing’s costumes don’t have a lot of color and design variety, but this one stands out from its fellows, as its relative simplicity makes it a winner.

The Rockier Mutation Made Him Look More Formidable Than Ever

The Thing’s rocky look has changed changed several times over the years, with the most striking being the mutation that came in Fantastic Four #310, stemming from being exposed to more cosmic radiation. The Thing’s rocky body was always rather smooth, but this mutation changed that; the rocks on his body became altogether more spike-like. He kept the trademark trunks, but looked way more savage and was stronger than ever during this time. This physical change also had a psychological effect on him. The Thing always felt like he looked like a monster, and this change intensified that. The Thing was forcibly reverted to human form in Fantastic Four #327, so this look barely lasted a year. However, it remains one of the Thing’s most memorable looks.

The Classic Jumpsuit Was A Cool Change To The Thing’s Look

The Thing’s rocky exterior meant that costumes for him are purely cosmetic. A big part of the character is the way his body looks, so artists usually go with a less is more approach. However, the Thing has had several different costumes that cover him up more than others, including his jumpsuits. The Thing has several different jumpsuit variants, and the classic version is one of the best. Again, the whole appeal of this costume is the simplicity – the FF’s trademark blue and white color with a simple, no-nonsense “4” on his chest. He’s worn this costume many times over the years, but one of the more memorable was after a fight with Wolverine. The diminutive mutant slashed the Thing’s face open, and he decided to put on a helmet while his face healed. The helmeted look had a mixed reputation, but most fans enjoyed the jumpsuit.

The Pants/Shorts Are A Simple Twist On The Classic Formula

The Thing’s most well-known look is shirtless in trunks, which usually use the colors blue, white, and black in some measure. There have also been white and red variants of the trunks, all depending on what colors the rest of the FF are wearing at any given time. The trunks are the classic look, but they aren’t the only shirtless look for the Thing. The Thing has also had versions of the trunks that are cut like shorts, as well as pants. There are usually no difference between these variants and the trunks, which is why they are being ranked together. Sometimes, they have a belt, sometimes they don’t. They’re an uncomplicated look, meant to remind readers of the original trunks, and they get the job done.

The Thing’s Guardian Of The Galaxy Costume Is Amazing

The Thing had a short tenure with the Guardians Of The Galaxy, which considering his history made a lot of sense. The Thing was a pilot and had astronaut training whose main utility to the science side of the Fantastic Four was his ability to carry very heavy components and punch any monsters and aliens who tried to stop the team’s experiments and exploration. He was perfectly suited to help the Guardians in their missions, having the kind of experience that few other superheroes did dealing with all kinds of cosmic threats. While a member of the team, the Thing got a new costume, one that was very different from the ones that he wore before. Instead of the jumpsuit with a tank top, it had long sleeves. The costume’s top could be taken off to reveal a black jumpsuit. The costume’s colors – black and red, with some yellow accents and white piping – worked wonderfully with the Thing’s rocky orange skin. It’s a very different kind of costume for the Thing, and that’s definitely its charm.

The Thing’s Hat And Trench Coat Is Way Cooler Than It Has Any Right To Be

The Thing’s best stories have revolved around him lamenting his monstrous appearance. The Thing may have been given amazing physical power, but he could never really be human again. The Thing has a harder time than most superheroes if he wants to have a day out in public without getting mobbed; they can take off their mask and he can’t. However, he did figure out a fix of sorts and it gives him one of his best looks – the hat and trench coat. While it definitely can’t stand up to much scrutiny, it’s still an excellent look for the character. It’s not technically a costume – he has worn it in battle, but that’s mostly been inadvertent – but it’s definitely one of the Thing’s coolest looks.

The Classic Trunks Have Stood The Test Of Time

The Thing has one look that he keeps returning to, the one that he’s worn longer than all of the rest of them – the trunks. Like many of his other costumes, there are multiple variants of it, usually in white, black, or blue, with the occasional red thrown in for good measure. The trunks just fit the Thing so well. They show off his rocky physique, giving an impression of the physical might given to him by the cosmic radiation while also showing off the monstrous change that had such an effect on the Thing’s psyche. They have proven to be quite adaptable and have become the Thing’s most iconic look.

The Future Foundation Jumpsuit Is A Perfect Look For The Thing

The Fantastic Four’s time as the Future Foundation started after a great tragedy – the apparent death of the Human Torch. It was meant to be an organization that worked to make the future of humanity the best it could be. This isn’t a huge change from the normal remit of the Fantastic Four, but the costumes were. Instead of the venerable blue and white, the Future Foundation costumes went white and black, with a logo of three hexagons, two black and one white. Instead of going with something like the trunks, shorts, or pants, the Thing choose to wear his jumpsuit in the Future Foundation’s colors. It’s such an excellent costume. The white and black are so clean, and the black piping all over the costume breaks up the white and gives it contrast. The Future Foundation-style costumes are a beloved look for the Fantastic Four and they gave the Thing the best costume he ever had.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps MCU movie has a release date of July 25, 2025.