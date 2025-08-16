The Latest Marvel Rumor Is a Big Update for Black Panther’s MCU Future

When Chadwick Boseman made his debut as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain America: Civil War, it was clear that the actor was on the same level as Robert Downey Jr. in terms of perfect casting. While he got to star in a solo Black Panther movie and appeared in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the actor sadly lost his private battle with cancer in 2020. Taking time to mourn the loss of a bright talent, Black Panther‘s sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was delayed, allowing the cast and audiences to grieve properly. Now, five years after Boseman’s passing, a new rumor from Jeff Sneider’s Hot Mic Podcast suggests Marvel Studios is looking ahead to Black Panther’s future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During his weekly podcast, insider Jeff Sneider briefly talked about the casting of T’Challa and the X-Men within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While it appears that Marvel Studios is actively casting for its X-Men movie, Sneider seems to believe the studio also knows who it wants to play T’Challa moving forward. “I think that they know who they want for T’Challa. I hear that they’re actively casting X-Men, I don’t care what anybody says. I’m told that in inside agencies, they are definitely putting forth clients for X-Men. But yes, for T’Challa, I don’t know if it’ll be Damson Idris … I think David Jonsson is really looking pretty good for that.”

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the movie honored Boseman’s portrayal of T’Challa while passing the mantle of the Black Panther onto his younger sister, Shuri. Audiences also learn that T’Challa and Nakia, played by Lupita Nyong’o, had a hidden son named Toussaint, who’s Wakandan name is later revealed to be Prince T’Challa. It’s been thought that the third Black Panther could age up Prince T’Challa, allowing him to take on the mantle of the Black Panther from Shuri. However, none of this has been confirmed as of yet. At one point, Damson Idris was heavily rumored to have been cast in the role. However, it appears Marvel Studios is actually looking at another promising actor: David Jonsson.

Jonsson’s star has been on the rise in recent years. Not only does he appear in the hit series Industry, but he has a memorable role in the movie Alien: Romulus and can next be seen in the Stephen King adaptation The Long Walk. If he is in contention for the role of T’Challa, it would be the biggest role he’s landed to date. It would also follow Marvel Studios’ pattern of going over rising talent for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s heroes. It’s currently unknown when Black Panther 3 will go into production, however, the movie is said to be a big priority for the studio, and writer and director Ryan Coogler has already revealed he’s talked to Denzel Washington about appearing in the movie.

It should be noted, however, that Coogler has already said his X-Files reboot is next for him, suggesting it’ll still be a bit before he’s able to fully focus on Black Panther 3. For now, though, fans can familiarize themselves with Jonsson’s work, just in case the rumor turns out to be true. Industry is available to stream exclusively on HBO Max, while fans can watch Alien: Romulus now on Disney+ and Hulu. Those eager to see the actor on the big screen can do so when The Long Walk makes its way into theaters on September 12th.