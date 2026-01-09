Star Wars: Every Member of Darth Vader’s Inquisitors (& What Happened to Them)

The Inquisitorius, aka the Inquisitorius Program, the Order of the Inquisitors, the Inquisitor Corps, or the Imperial Inquisition were a group of Force-sensitive individuals tasked with hunting down the few remaining Jedi on behalf of the Empire. More specifically, on behalf of the man who oversaw their Order, Darth Vader. They also hunted down (and usually killed) political dissidents and kidnapped Force-sensitive children so they wouldn’t end up becoming Jedi and could instead become part of the evil machine that is the Empire. Each of the Inquisitors had a separate path getting into this savage program, and there were even some who found a way out.

We’re going to go through every Inquisitor who has been in a piece of Star Wars media. That includes TV shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Star Wars: Tales of the Empire as well as from books. Speaking of books….

16) Unnamed Inquisitor in Crimson Climb

Solo: A Star Wars Story may have flopped, but Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra was nonetheless a character who took off with fans. To that point, she’s been featured in several comics and novels since that film’s 2018 release. For instance, E. K. Johnston’s 2023 book Crimson Climb.

This book takes place in between the time she and Han get separated and when she first met Darth Maul. At one point in the narrative, she is tasked with retrieving a Jedi artifact from a temple and, in said temple, she sees the body of an unnamed Inquisitor, taken out by the temple’s defenses.

15) Tualon Yaluna

Former Jedi Knight Tualon Yaluna was spared by the Empire during the Great Jedi Purge (a years-long period that started with Order 66) alongside fellow Knight Iskat Akaris. They were turned to the dark side and found themselves under the Grand Inquisitor and, by extension, Vader.

Yaluna and Akaris, aka the Thirteenth Sister, fell in love. But that was a problem because members of the Inquisitorius were forbidden from getting involved with one another. Upon finding out, Vader tried to murder Akaris at which point Yaluna deflected his boss’ lightsaber and ran off with Akaris. Unfortunately for them, Vader then immobilized them with the Force and telekinetically put their respective ignited lightsabers through the other’s body, killing them both.

14) Barriss Offee

While initially a Jedi Padawan, Barriss Offee aka “the healer” and “wise mother” turned to the dark side during the Clone Wars. Once that happened, she became one of Vader’s Inquisitors.

This happened after the issuing of Order 66. She made a deal with the Fourth Sister, was taken to Fortress Inquisitorius, and began helping the Empire hunt down any Jedi who survived the Emperor’s deadly order. But then Offee watched the Fourth Sister an entire town’s worth of people and started to come to the realization that she wasn’t on the right side of things. Offee pushed the Fourth Sister off a cliff and became “the healer.” Eventually, their paths crossed once more and, after making her question her faith in the Empire, the Fourth Sister accidentally impales Offee, who dies in her arms.

13) The Thirteenth Sister aka Iskat Akaris

We can keep this one brief since we covered Iskat Akaris in the Tualon Yaluna entry. Long story short, she and her fellow former Jedi Knight willingly joined the Inquisitors and found themselves quite good at hunting Jedi. But they also fell in love, which Vader found out and tried to kill Akaris. Eventually he did after pursuing them across Coruscant, but not before they knocked him down with a speeder.

12) The Tenth Brother

Prosset Dibs was a Jedi Master during the Clone Wars. But when he was sent on a mission to Hissrich he found that his job as a peacekeeper had suddenly become a job as a soldier. He attempted to kill Mace Windu and was subsequently put on trial, at which point he was sentenced to rehabilitation, as opposed to the death penatly.

Once the Great Jedi Purge got going, Dibs willingly joined up with the Inquisitorius. He then joined Vader, the Ninth Sister, and the Sixth Brother on a mission in Mon Cala to hunt down a Padawan. There, the hunted Padawan, Ferren Barr, manipulated the accompanying Purge Troopers to turn their guns on the former Jedi. Effectively thinking they were carrying out Order 66, the troopers blasted down the Tenth Brother, though the Ninth Sister and Sixth Brother got away.

11) The Ninth Sister

The Ninth Sister, formerly Masana Tide, was a Jedi Knight captured by the Empire and tortured. She fell to the dark side, and was taught directly by the Grand Inquisitor, and shortly by Vader. Then, as mentioned in the Tenth Brother’s entry, she joined the mission to Mon Cala to hunt a rogue Padawan.

The Tenth Brother was killed, but the Ninth Sister and Sixth Brother got away, though the latter did nick her with his lightsaber so he could get away more easily. After that mission she became something of a sidekick to the Second Sister in her pursuit of Cal Kestis (in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order). She was beaten, but only injured, in her first fight with Kestis and proceeded to hunt down another Jedi, but ultimately her path crossed with Kestis’ once more on Coruscant and this time she didn’t walk away.

10) The Eighth Brother

Not much is known about the Eighth Brother’s time with the Jedi. His past is more well known for him having been a Terrelian Jango Jumper. That said, like the remainder, he was still Force-sensitive, so he held some sort of position within the Jedi Order.

He was also ambitious, spearheading the attempt to hunt down the two Jedi who killed the Grand Inquisitor. Instead, Vader sent him after Darth Maul, who he finds on Malachor. He also finds the two Jedi who killed the Grand Inquisitor and Ahsoka Tano. He backed off in a three-on-one battle and was subsequently interrogated. He gives vague answers until his back-up arrives. But they too are defeated so he attempts to leap from the temple in which they were fighting, hoping his lightsaber’s spinning blades will act as rotor blades. They don’t and he hits pavement.

9) The Seventh Sister

Throughout the years the Seventh Sister’s main prey was Ahsoka Tano. It was her ultimate goal, save for usurping the title of Grand Inquisitor once he was cut down by a pair of Jedi.

But it wasn’t Ahsoka or the aforementioned pair of Jedi that ended up besting her. Instead, it was none other than (formerly Darth) Maul. Alongside the Fifth Brother she assisted the Eighth Brother in battle against the Jedi who struck down the Grand Inquisitor as well as Ahsoka. Maul Force grabs Seventh Sister and tells one of the Jedi to strike her down. He refuses so Maul throws his lightsaber through her.

8) The Sixth Brother aka Bil Valen

The Sixth Brother, aka Bil Valen, survived the mission on Mon Cala, where the Tenth Brother lost his life, partly because he cuts the Ninth Sister’s leg and leaves her behind so, if the troopers are going to shoot anyone else, it’s going to be her. After the mission, the Sixth Brother continued to hunt down Jedi, but met his match when he came up against Ahsoka Tano.

The Sixth Brother flew out to Raada alone upon learning that Ahsoka was training a child to become a Jedi. After mowing down some farmers and capturing a teenager, the Sixth Brother sent out a message that got Ahsoka to return to Raada. Even without her lightsabers (she was in the process of building new ones when the fight began) she was able to defeat the Sixth Brother by force pulling the crystals from his spinning dual-sided lightsaber, which then exploded in his face.

7) The Fifth Brother

Everything that applied to the Seventh Sister applies to the Fifth Brother, right down to the fact that he too was killed by Maul. He was ambitious but overconfident, which made him butt heads with the Seventh Sister who was, well, exactly the same.

While the Seventh Sister chased Maul and Jedi Ezra Bridger, the Fifth Brother went after Kanan Jarrus and Ahsoka. Alongside the Eighth Brother, he nearly bests the two of them, but the proceedings are interrupted by Maul. Ahsoka takes advantage of the distraction and slashes at the Fifth Brother’s lightsaber hilt with her own lightsaber, which he then drops. It doesn’t take long for Maul to take the opportunity and slash the Fifth Brother in the stomach.

6) The Fourth Sister aka Lyn Rakish

Like the aforementioned Barriss Offee, Lyn Rakish was a former Jedi who went over to the Dark Side and joined the Inquisitorius. She hunted for Obi-Wan Kenobi alongside the Grand Inquisitor in the Jedi’s titular miniseries.

The Hunt for Kenobi came between her initial confrontation with Offee and the final one. And, during that second confrontation, she both loses and old friend and very much seems to come back to the light. Nothing is ever really heard of Rakish again outside of her armor eventually falling in the hands of Lina Graf. It could have been a gift, it could have been stolen, nobody knows. Here’s hoping she followed in Offee’s footsteps.

5) Marrok

Marrok is one of the more mysterious members of the Inquisitorius. Formerly known as the First Brother, he ended up working as a mercenary for Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth.

Along with Elsbeth, Marrok searched for Grand Admiral Thrawn. But first he came across Ahsoka Tano on Corellia. They fought, but he backed away when his fellow mercenaries succeeded in stealing the hyperdrive core they were looking for so they could continue pursuing Thrawn. However, Ahsoka beats him on Seatos, where she slices his armor only to reveal green mist and a high-pitched scream. Even after death nobody could ever figure out who he was…or why there was green mist within him.

4) The Eleventh Brother

Little is known about the Eleventh Brother’s life before he joined up with the Inquisitorius. He was a Jedi, but his name is not known. In fact, even while he is an Inquisitor we don’t get to know much about him, as he was only in one episode each of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.

Either way, he was sent to a farming village to weed out a rumored Jedi in the area. He slaughtered most of the village’s residents and, when that fails to draw the Jedi out, he burns down the village. He grabs two remaining villagers and holds them in a fire-surrounded circle, holding his lightsaber to their throats. In comes Ahsoka Tano who, after a brief fight, cuts the Eleventh Brother’s head off with his own lightsaber.

3) The Third Sister aka Reva Sevander

Like Barriss Offee, the Third Sister is about as close as a member of the Inquisitorious has come to being likable. Formerly a Jedi Initiate, Reva Sevander essentially joined the Inquisitors to get close to Vader, who she saw strike down all the Younglings.

Her plan works for a while until Vader catches onto who she is (which he had long before revealing as much to her). He allows her to become Grand Inquisitor once her predecessor seemingly dies in combat. She finally gets into Vader’s inner circle and takes a swing at him. But he was predicting this and leaves her for dead. She then goes after Luke Skywalker to get revenge on Vader but backs down and is consoled by Obi-Wan Kenobi.

2) The Second Sister aka Trilla Suduri

The Second Sister has been in quite a few pieces of Star Wars media, but she’s primarily known for playing an integral part in the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. A former Jedi Padawan, the Second Sister, aka Trilla Suduri, rose through the ranks on the dark side far faster than she did on the light. Smart, cunning, and deadly, she was one of the deadliest appendages of the Inquisitorius.

Like the Ninth Sister, she got this way because of torture, making the Second Sister arguably the most interesting of them all. We get why she ended up feeling the dark side so strongly. When Jedi fugitive Cal Kestis is rescued by the Second Sister’s former teacher, Jedi Knight Cere Junda, she pursues the duo, eventually falling to Kestis at the Insquisitorius headquarters on Nur. Kestis gives Junda a chance to say goodbye to her former protege, but then Vader cuts it short by executing the Second Sister.

1) The Grand Inquisitor

The Grand Inquisitor, whose name is never revealed, was a Jedi Temple Guard. He was Vader’s right-hand man, and when the Third Sister tried to usurp his position, it didn’t end up working out so well for her.

A few years after the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Grand Inquisitor was hunting down a rebel cell on Lothal. The ultimate goal was to eliminate Kanan Jarrus and his Padawan, Ezra Bridger. The Grand Inquisitor essentially throws the fight after realizing he’s overpowered, preferring to die at Jarrus and Bridger’s hands than go back to tell Vader about his failure. Even still, Vader traps the Grand Inquisitor’s sprit and makes it a guardian of an abandoned Jedi outpost…forever.