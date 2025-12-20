AAA Star Wars Game Only $4 for a Limited Time

Fans of sci-fi series Star Wars can currently grab an AAA game for only $4, thanks to a few new sales across the Microsoft Store, Steam, Walmart, and GameStop. The Star Wars game in question is also available on PS4 and PS5, but the deals are not. The deals are rather limited to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. And they are all set to expire soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now, all of the Microsoft Store, Walmart, and GameStop have Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order for just $4. More specifically, Xbox One and Xbox Series X copies are available for $4 at these retailers, allowing Xbox users to nab either a physical copy or a digital copy. Those on PC will find the $4 deal on Steam.

About the Game

For those unfamiliar with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it is an action-adventure game released in 2019 by EA and Respawn Entertainment, the latter the studio better known for Apex Legends and the Titanfall series. The game is set roughly five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, and is actually canon.

Upon release, the game garnered an 81 on Metacritic and sold over 20 million copies, making it a standout success of the previous console generation. Meanwhile, it has a reputation as one of the best modern Star Wars games. In 2023, it got a sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, with a third game in active development.

Play video

“A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new third-person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment,” reads an official description of the game. “This narratively driven, single-player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities and master the art of the iconic lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been out for a few years now, but it actually has never been cheaper than this on either Xbox or Steam. And considering EA rarely discounts its games deeper than 90%, there is no reason to expect this to ever be topped.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.