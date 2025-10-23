5 Most Powerful Order 66 Survivors

Order 66 is one of the most devastating moments in the Star Wars saga, a brutal betrayal that effectively shattered the Jedi Order. The command, issued by Emperor Palpatine, turned the Jedi’s own clone trooper allies into executioners, leading to a galaxy-wide purge that saw thousands of Jedi systematically hunted down and eliminated. This catastrophic event marked the terrifying consolidation of the Galactic Empire’s power and forced the few survivors into a life of secrecy and fear. Unsurprisingly, the Great Jedi Purge reshaped the galaxy, transforming the Jedi from revered guardians of peace into fugitives hiding in the shadows, their temples ransacked and their legacy erased from history books.

Following Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm, the Star Wars canon underwent a significant restructuring. The vast collection of novels, comics, and games that once constituted the Expanded Universe was rebranded as “Legends,” separating it from the official cinematic timeline. This decision purged many established stories and characters from canon, including numerous Jedi who had previously been depicted as survivors of Order 66. While this streamlined the narrative, it also refocused the spotlight on a smaller group of canonical Order 66 survivors whose stories would be explored in new films, animated series, and games. Even within this revised canon, some mighty Jedi managed to escape the clones’ treachery and live on to challenge the Empire’s reign.

5) Kanan Jarrus

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

Formerly known as Caleb Dume, Kanan Jarrus was a Padawan who witnessed the brutal murder of his Master, Depa Billaba, during Order 66. This traumatic event, depicted in the comic series Kanan: The Last Padawan, forced him into a life on the run where he suppressed his Force abilities for years. When introduced in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, he is a cynical smuggler, a far cry from a Jedi Knight. His journey of rediscovery begins when he takes the young Force-sensitive orphan Ezra Bridger as his apprentice. Despite never having completed his own training, Kanan grew into a formidable teacher and warrior, honing his skills in numerous clashes with Imperial Inquisitors. For instance, he defeated the Grand Inquisitor in a duel and even held his own against Maul.

Kanan Jarrus’ power increased after Maul blinded him on Malachor. Relying entirely on the Force, Kanan’s senses expanded, allowing him to perceive his surroundings with a clarity that sight never offered. This journey culminated in one of the most incredible displays of Force power in the canon. In his final moments, Kanan held back the massive explosion of an Imperial fuel depot, creating a barrier of pure Force energy that saved his family. In that instant, his sight was miraculously restored by the Force, a final gift before he was consumed in an ultimate act of sacrifice.

4) Cal Kestis

Image courtesy of Respawn Entertainment

The protagonist of the video games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Cal Kestis (portrayed by Cameron Monaghan), survived the purge only because his Master, Jaro Tapal, sacrificed himself to ensure his escape. For years, Cal lived in hiding on the scrapyard planet of Bracca, intentionally severing his connection to the Force to avoid detection. When the Empire’s Inquisitors discovered him, he was forced to reconnect with his past and his Jedi training.

Cal’s journey across both games showcases his incredible adaptability and growth. He masters multiple lightsaber stances and the rare Force ability of psychometry, which allows him to experience the history of objects and people through echoes in the Force. His list of accomplishments is staggering: he defeated numerous Inquisitors, overcame a corrupted High Republic-era Jedi, and even managed to survive a direct confrontation with Darth Vader. While he was completely outmatched by Vader, Cal used his wits and power to momentarily halt the Sith Lord’s advance and escape with his life, a feat that demonstrates a resourcefulness that few Jedi survivors could ever hope to achieve.

3) Ahsoka Tano

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

Introduced as Anakin Skywalker’s headstrong Padawan in the animated movie and series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano’s (voiced by Ashley Eckstein) journey is one of the most complex in the saga. Her decision to leave the Jedi Order after being framed for a crime she didn’t commit ironically saved her from the initial Order 66 command. Her harrowing survival alongside Captain Rex during the siege of Mandalore was detailed in the critically acclaimed final season of the show.

Ahsoka re-emerged in Star Wars Rebels as the mysterious Rebel agent “Fulcrum,” a far more mature and powerful warrior. There, she demonstrated her mastery of dual-lightsaber combat by defeating multiple Inquisitors with ease. Her power was truly tested in her tragic duel against her former master, Darth Vader, on Malachor. Ahsoka fought the Sith Lord to a standstill, even managing to slice into his helmet in a stunning display of skill and resolve. As seen in The Mandalorian and her own live-action series, Ahsoka, her connection to the Force has only deepened, evolving into a serene wisdom that establishes her as one of the most formidable figures of her era.

2) Obi-Wan Kenobi

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

A legendary Jedi Master and member of the Jedi High Council, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) was a paragon of the Jedi Order and a central figure in the prequel trilogy. His survival of Order 66 in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith positioned him for his most heartbreaking duty: confronting his fallen “brother,” Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). As a master of the defensive lightsaber form Soresu, Obi-Wan was one of the greatest duelists of all time, defeating opponents like Darth Maul (Ray Park) and General Grievous (voiced by Matthew Wood). His victory over the newly christened Darth Vader on Mustafar was a showcase of tactical genius and emotional fortitude.

The series Obi-Wan Kenobi chronicled his broken exile, where his connection to the Force had atrophied from trauma and guilt. However, when called to protect young Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair), he rediscovered his strength, culminating in a second duel with Vader. In this fight, Obi-Wan unleashed the full magnitude of his power, telekinetically hurling a storm of massive rocks at Vader before decisively defeating him in an emotional confrontation. His profound connection to the Force also allowed him to become one of the first Jedi to manifest as a Force Ghost, guiding Luke Skywalker long after his physical body was gone.

1) Yoda

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

As the Grand Master of the Jedi Order for over 800 years, Yoda was the living embodiment of the Force’s reach and the Jedi’s wisdom. His diminutive size belied a power that was virtually unmatched in the galaxy. After surviving the clone ambush on Kashyyyk in Revenge of the Sith, he confronted the most powerful Sith Lord in a millennium, Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid), in the heart of the Senate chamber. Their duel was a cataclysmic event, with Yoda using his bare hands to absorb and deflect the Emperor’s lethal Force lightning and wielding entire Senate pods as telekinetic weapons.

While known for his wisdom, Yoda was also an astonishingly skilled lightsaber combatant, as seen in his duel against Count Dooku(Christopher Lee) in Attack of the Clones, where his whirling, acrobatic style completely overwhelmed the formidable Sith apprentice. After his self-imposed exile on Dagobah, he guided Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in The Empire Strikes Back, ensuring the future of the Jedi. His power transcended mortality itself. In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Yoda manifested as a fully interactive Force Ghost and summoned a bolt of lightning from the sky to destroy a sacred Jedi tree, an active manipulation of the physical world that proves his power remains absolute.

