The 10 Most Exciting Spider-Man Villains Who’ve Never Appeared in the Movies

Spider-Man has been in a total of seven solo movies so far, but there are some villains who have yet to make an appearance on the big screen. Spider-Man in movies has stretched even beyond those seven movies. It all started with Sam Raimi’s trilogy in the early 2000s and then with Marc Webb’s two Amazing Spider-Man movies in the 2010s. Since then, Spider-Man entered the MCU and was in three solo movies as well as crossover Avengers events. At the same time, Sony introduced some Spider-Man villains in movies Spidey wasn’t even in, such as Morbius, Kraven the Hunter, and Venom.

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That said, there are still several great Spider-Man villains we want to see show up in Marvel movies that could provide some exciting storylines.

10) Kindred

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Kindred is one of the most polarizing Spider-Man villains, but most of that comes from the revelation of who he was in the end. However, if Marvel makes some changes to his story, and specifically doesn’t go with the idea that he is the two clones that Harry Osborn created from Norman Osborn and Gwen Stacy’s DNA, Gabriel and Sarah Stacy. However, forget the origin, and the character was incredible, a demonic presence that haunts Spider-Man and pushes him to the limit. The design was incredible, and this character deserves a lot more attention and could be a big addition to a Marvel movie.

9) Hammerhead

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Hammerhead could realistically show up in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but whether he does remains unknown. If the storyline in that movie is about the mob wars from the comics, there is no reason it shouldn’t include Hammerhead, an often-ignored and overlooked Spider-Man villain who deserves a lot more respect. Named thanks to his steel-reinforced head. He has always been one of Spider-Man’s top mob bosses, and it is time he had a role in a Marvel movie or Disney+ series in that role.

8) Sin-Eater

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Sin-Eater was an older villain who was brought back and became a threat once again during the Kindred storyline. In his first appearance, he was a killer who murdered one of Spider-Man’s close friends on the police force, Captain Jean DeWolff. Stanley Carter was a corrupt cop trying to cover up his own sins. When he came back in the Kindred storyline, he had his gun that stripped people of their “sins,” and he is the reason Norman Osborn is no longer a villain. Sin-Eater is a great villain, and his powers of stripping villains of their evil for his own nefarious purposes would be a great movie storyline.

7) Jackal

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Miles Warren was responsible for one of Spider-Man’s most controversial storylines. He created the Spider-Man clones and the other clones who tormented Spider-Man. This included Ben Reilly and Kaine, as well as the clones of Gwen Stacy and more. Known as Jackal, he is a brilliant biochemist and uses his scientific knowledge for evil purposes. If the MCU wants to really test audiences, they should bring in Miles to create Ben Reilly and maybe even Kaine, which could offer up a great story, and since it won’t last for five years, the MCU could do it right.

6) Hobgoblin

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The Green Goblin has appeared in three different Spider-Man movies, with the first being Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movie (Norman), the second being the Amazing Spider-Man film (Harry), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (Norman’s return). There have also been rumors that the Hobgoblin, a very different villain, was coming to the Tom Holland movies, but it hasn’t happened yet. The big idea is that Ned Leeds would become the Hobgoblin, and Peter would have to fight his former friend (since the comic book version of Ned became the Hobgoblin for a short time). This would be a great surprise for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

5) Boomerang

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

For many years, no one cared about Boomerang. However, when Fred became roommates with Peter Parker without either knowing the other’s identity, it created some incredible storylines. This could create a perfect situation in the Marvel movies, since the comic book had Boomerang as a villain, but one who started to question his ways when he became close friends with Peter Parker, and when he learned he was Spider-Man, he started to become a reluctant ally. This made Boomerang one of Spider-Man’s most underrated enemies-turned-allies.

4) Black Cat

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

There are some people who feel that Felicia Hardy has appeared in the movies, but not as the Black Cat. This was in the Amazing Spider-Man franchise, where she worked for Oscorp. However, this was never shown to be the real Felcia Hardy, nor did she become the Black Cat. This means that Black Cat has still never appeared in the Marvel movies, and that is tragic. Honestly, Black Cat should be the Marvel movie world, regardless of whether this is a Spider-Man movie or not. She is a great antihero, and she needs to be in Marvel movies.

3) Tombstone

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Tombstone has been in Spider-Man animated cartoons, including the recent animated series on Disney+ that changed his origin and age completely. There are also some rumors that he will be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but as of now, he has never appeared in a Spider-Man movie. That said, there is one thing the Marvel movies will miss that was great in the comics, and that was his relationship with Robbie Robertson, who doesn’t exist yet in the MCU. Tombstone is one of the most interesting mob bosses in Marvel, and if the MCU brings in him and his daughter (the young Beetle), it could be exciting for Marvel.

2) Morlun

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Morlun is the deadliest villain in the Spider-Man Multiverse, and he survives by feeding off the life force of animal totem heroes like Spider-Man characters and even Black Panther characters. He and his family have killed more Spider-Man heroes over the Multiverse than almost anyone, and he almost killed Peter Parker more than once. Morlun is dangerous and could be someone who could bring incredible danger to both Spider-Man and Miles Morales, and if Marvel decides to team them up in the MCU after Avengers: Secret Wars, this is the perfect villain to introduce.

1) Mister Negative

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The greatest Spider-Man villain who hasn’t appeared in a Marvel movie yet is easily Mister Negative. However, that will change with Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Until then, it is interesting to see why he is so special and should bring immense excitement to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is a brilliant mob leader, and his superpowers and iconic minions should be incredible to see. He is also someone with a split personality, as “Martin Li” is a good man, but his Negative persona is due to some sort of Dissociative Identity Disorder, and that is when he becomes deadly.

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