James Bond: New No Time to Die Photos Released

After starring in four 007 films over the last 14 years, actor Daniel Craig is taking on the role of iconic spy James Bond one final time. Craig swears that the upcoming film, No Time to Die, will be his very last turn as Bond, hanging up the suit and gun for good and making way for the next actor to join the franchise. As such, all eyes are on the new movie, from director Cary Joji Fukunaga, to see how it will wrap up the story arc of Craig’s entire Bond run.

No Time to Die is just a few more months away, with its release date currently set for April 10th. A full trailer for the film was released online late last year, offering fans just a little bit of insight into what they will be able to expect from Craig’s final outing, but still keeping the majority of the plot under wraps. All we know is that the new movie will bring Bond out of retirement, feature another 00 agent played by Lashana Lynch, and feature a slew of characters from throughout the 007 franchise.

EW released some brand new images from No Time to Die on Tuesday, offering some previously unseen looks at the film’s expansive cast. However, they don’t offer too much else in the way of plot details.

You can check out all eight of the new images, along with EW’s new Bond cover, below.

