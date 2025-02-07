10 Best Spider-Man Costumes in Marvel Movies Ranked

Spider-Man has been a major part of pop culture ever since his comic book debut in 1962’s Amazing Fantasy #15. The story of an awkward teenage boy named Peter Parker who suddenly had spectacular superpowers bestowed upon him was an instant hit with readers, leading to multiple animated TV shows and even a short-lived live-action series in the late 1970s. However, it was in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, released in 2002, that really catapulted the character into the mainstream consciousness. The character has since evolved over the years across numerous cinematic adaptations, each one giving audiences a fresh yet classic take on the beloved web-slinger.

And just like Spider-Man himself, his costume has evolved with each new onscreen version. While some of these suits have had fans scratching their heads over the creative decisions that went into their creation, most of them have been well-received by audiences. Let’s take a look at the ten best Spider-Man costumes seen in Marvel movies.

10) Night Monkey Costume – Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Far From Home sees Peter and his school friends embark on a trip to Europe that’s interrupted by Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D., who’ve recruited him to take down the Elementals who are wreaking havoc across the region. Joining their efforts is Quentin Beck aka Mysterio who, of course, is revealed to be the main villain.

Peter is given a new stealth suit, later nicknamed “Night Monkey,” which was designed to not draw attention to the fact that Spider-Man is in Europe. This costume is pretty straightforward and doesn’t have a whole lot of details, but that’s the point of a stealth suit, isn’t it? It does make for a nice break from the usual bright red & blue.

9) Red & Black Costume – Spider-Man: Far From Home

Following a brutal and humiliating beatdown by Mysterio, Peter regroups with Happy Hogan, who gives him the encouragement and tools he needs to pick himself up and take care of business.

This snazzy number skillfully blends the past and the present; the black sections of the suit make the red really stand out while giving it a modern sleek look. It’s got plenty of cool new gadgets, but it also retains the webbed “wings” that hearken back to the character’s 1960s design.

8) High-Tech Costume – Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame

Iron Man deploys the most high-tech Spider-Man costume (first seen at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming) to get him out of harm’s way, but little does he realize that Peter just uses it to tag along on the mission against Thanos.

Filled to the brim with advanced features like prehensile spider legs that emerge from the back, this high-tech costume takes its cues from the “Iron Spider” suit from the comics. The metallic suit gives it a glossy finish, making it stand out from Spidey’s more cloth-based suits.

7) Peter’s Homemade Suit – Spider-Man: Homecoming

When Tony Stark takes away Peter’s Spider-Man costume after nearly ruining a mission. Peter decides to give up being Spider-Man and just focus on being a regular teenager, but when he stumbles upon a plan that the Vulture plans to carry out, Peter suits up in his original homemade costume (briefly seen in Captain America: Civil War) to stop him.

As scrappy and DIY as this costume is, it’s got a certain charm to it that the other costumes don’t. Even before Stark’s upgrades, Peter knew that red and blue looked great together, even in the form of a hoodie and sweats. And don’t forget the black goggles!

6) Miles Morales’ First Costume – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Just like his multiverse counterparts, Miles Morales is a teenage boy living in New York City who’s bitten by a special spider that gives him enhanced abilities. And just like all of the other Spider-Men, he must go through the trials and tribulations of becoming a hero.

One of those trials includes fumbling around in a homemade costume. Still, Miles’ first suit is better than most others; because of his expertise as a graffiti artist, his costume has a more rebellious, streetwise edge to it that reflects his humble beginnings.

5) The “Amazing” Costume – The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Andrew Garfield returns in his second outing as Spider-Man, and he’s struggling to balance life as a teenager, a boyfriend, and a superhero. Except this time, an old friend of his, Harry Osborne, is on his way toward becoming a supervillain.

The Amazing Spider-Man gave us a so-so Spidey suit, but this film greatly improves on that initial design. It has a brighter color scheme and bigger eyes that are reminiscent of Todd McFarlane’s iconic early 1990s redesign.

4) Sam Raimi Trilogy Costume – Spider-Man 1, 2, & 3

Tobey Maguire stars as the first big screen version of Spider-Man, and absolutely nails it, as does Sam Raimi’s stylish direction that perfectly captures the tone of the comics. We’ve given thrilling fights against classic villains like Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, and Sandman, but the films never skimp on the personal turmoil of Peter Parker.

Spider-Man’s suit doesn’t experience many, if any changes, throughout this trilogy, and it doesn’t really need any (even the symbiote version was just the same suit with a black hue). The tactile quality differentiates it from today’s overly CGI-laden suits, and the raised webbing elements contrast nicely with the vibrant red and blue.

3) First Stark-Designed Costume – Captain America: Civil War

Spider-Man made his grand MCU debut in Captain America: Civil War, and what a debut it was. Stark has been charged with the task of arresting his teammates who are against signing the Sokovia Accords and recruits a young web-slinger from Queens to help apprehend them.

This is a mostly back-to-basics costume; it sticks to the classic red and blue from the comics and keeps the thick black edges around the eyes that are reminiscent of Steve Ditko’s original design from the 1960s. But it doesn’t shy away from high-tech advancements, as we would later see in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

2) Miles Morales’ 2nd Costume – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a tough act to follow, but Across the Spider-Verse proved itself more than up for the challenge. The film further explores Miles’ evolution as a superhero while throwing him into all kinds of multiversal madness encountering even more versions of himself in the Spider-Society.

Miles’ suit here is a more intricate version of the one he wore in the previous film, but it still maintains that killer spray paint aesthetic. On the one hand, the refined elements reflect his maturity both as a person and a hero, but on the other, the DIY segments show that he’s still a down-to-earth dude.

1) Final Costume – Spider-Man: No Way Home

After sending the other Spider-Men and their archnemeses back to their respective universes, Doctor Strange carries out a spell that erases the world’s knowledge that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. Unfortunately, this also erases Peter from his friends’ memories, as well, which means he must start a new life.

This also means he no longer has access to Stark’s tech to create his costumes – he’s got to create them himself. And the one that he creates is spectacular. This suit looks like it was ripped straight from the comics, without all of the frills and details that typified most of his onscreen costumes.

Spider-Man movies can be streamed on Disney+.