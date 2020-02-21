1917 Blu-ray Release Date and Details Revealed

After winning the top prize at several different awards shows earlier this year, including the BAFTAs and Golden Globes, the war epic 1917 is finally heading for living rooms across the country with its home release. Universal announced on Friday morning that 1917 will be available to purchase digitally on March 10th. Two weeks later, 1917 will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 24th, at which time you will also be able to rent it on digital services.

The home release of 1917 comes with an array of special features that fans of the film will certainly enjoy, especially in regards to the feature commentaries. There is a feature-length director’s commentary from Sam Mendes, which is standard on most home releases for popular movies. However, 1917 also has a solo feature commentary from Roger Deakins, the film’s director of photography who won an Academy Award for his work on the war epic.

You can take a look at the full list of 1917 special features below.

The Weight of the World: Sam Mendes – Academy Award® winner Sam Mendes discusses his personal connection to World War 1.

Allied Forces: Making 1917 – Learn how the one shot, 360-degree format was executed and the pivotal role Academy Award® winner Roger Deakins served in bringing Sam Mendes’ vision to life.

The Music of 1917 – Composer Thomas Newman and filmmakers discuss the important role of the Academy Award®-nominated score.

In The Trenches – Go behind the scenes with the cast of 1917.

Recreating History – Filmmakers offer a detailed look at the production design challenges of recreating the First World War.

Feature Commentary with Director/Co-Writer Sam Mendes.

Feature Commentary with Director of Photography Roger Deakins.

Mendes directed 1917 with a script he co-wrote alongside Krysy Wilson-Cairns. The film stars George MacKay and Dean Charles Chapman, with appearances from Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, and Benedict Cumberbatch. 1917 was nominated for a total of 10 Academy Awards this year, including Best Picture. It took home the gold for Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Sound Mixing.