2 Very Different 2025 Action Movies From The Same Actor Are Both Topping Streaming Charts

It’s hard for an actor to get one of their movies into the streaming charts – let alone to get two in the charts at the same time. But that’s exactly what one actor has done, just in time for the holiday season. Mark Wahlberg is an actor with a wide variety of films on his resume, but lately he’s been getting back into the action-thriller genre and seems to be having a ball playing things from both sides.

In The Family Plan 2 (streaming on Apple TV+), Wahlberg returns as former assassin-turned-family-man Dan Morgan, whose family is once again caught up in an espionage plot. Meanwhile, in Flight Risk (streaming on HBO Max), Wahlberg plays an assassin who impersonates a pilot, hired to fly a pivotal witness against the mob (Topher Grace) to a secret drop-off so he can attend trial. That’s two very different flavors of Mark Wahlberg to choose from.

Flight Risk Story & Reviews Explained

The story of Flight Risk follows U.S. Marshal Madolyn Harris (Downton Abbey‘s Michelle Dockery), who arrests an accountant named Winston (Grace) who is hiding out in Alaska after turning on his mobster employers. Harris is tasked with delivering Winston to NYC, where he can testify against the ruthless Moretti crime family. However, when she boards the charter plane with her perp, Madolyn begins to clock that the eccentric Texan pilot, “Daryl Booth,” (Wahlberg) isn’t what he seems. Once the flight is in the air, “Daryl” drops the mask, revealing himself to be a hitman hired by the Morettis to make sure Winston never makes it back on the ground alive. Madolyn manages to restrain the crazed killer, but that leaves her with the larger problem of the plane being in the sky without a pilot to fly it.

According to Rotten Tomatoes‘ critical consensus, “While there’s a place for high-octane dumb fun, Flight Risk dives straight into unpleasant camp without a parachute.” The score from critics sits at an abysmal 29%, but viewers seemed to enjoy the B-movie thriller more, giving it a 62% “Fresh” score (with over 1,000 reviews). Wahlberg’s scene-chewing performance as a wild killer is the big draw, of course, but fans of single-setting thrillers will likely enjoy what director Mel Gibson (Braveheart, Passion of the Christ) does with a genre film.

The Family Plan 2 Story & Reviews Explained

In The Family Plan 2, “Dan’s (Wahlberg) assassin days are behind him,” and “all he wants for Christmas is quality time with his kids. But when he learns his daughter (Zoe Colletti) has her own plans, he books a family trip to London—putting them all in the crosshairs of an unexpected enemy.”

The Family Plan 2 is getting brutalized over on Rotten Tomatoes, with both the critical and viewer scores sitting even at 36%. Therefore, the critical consensus that the film is very unserious (and so are the actors) can be taken with a proper grain of salt. It’s the holiday season, and The Family Plan 2 is an action-comedy centered around family bonds and a family getaway. There are far worse options to throw on while the family is lying around the house together.

