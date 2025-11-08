2 Years On, One Of DC’s Biggest Ever Flops Is A Streaming Success (& It’s Free To Watch)

It’s not that uncommon for huge franchises like Marvel or Star Wars or DC to drop the occasional flop—it happens pretty often, honestly (yes, we’re talking about Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker). But somehow this DC bomb has made it onto the FlixPatrol Top Ten Movies for Tubi, leaving us genuinely scratching our heads and wondering just who exactly is binging it.

Few flops have flopped quite as hard as Shazam! Fury Of The Gods. Its predecessor, Shazam!, wasn’t terrible by any means, pulling a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The original, which also made this FlixPatrol list, tells the story of a young boy in foster care who discovers he has superpowers and must battle the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, who is attempting to get his hands on Shazam’s magical abilities. In the sequel, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, however, only earned a 49% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the reviews were scathing, with Nadya Martinez of GothamGeekGirl saying, “The sequel is messy, bland and unfocused. While it retains its goofy charm, it fails to ignite spark. There were a few funny moments but they were overshadowed by predictable and formulaic moments, loads of plot holes and there are no consequences.”

How Did Fury Of The Gods Land A Top Spot?

Honestly, we have no idea. The premise of Fury Of The Gods sounded interesting enough: A group of gods intent on revenge comes to Earth, looking for an ancient item that was stolen from them. Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids, who are still attempting to live their lives while also juggling the powers that come along with their new adult alter egos, must stop them by any means necessary. It’s one of those movies that had all the potential in the world—with zero follow-through.

Both critics and viewers alike found little to like about this movie. “No clue why I even saw this but it’s unironically one of the worst movies I have ever seen,” said one viewer. Another critic, Pete Vonder Haar of the Houston Press, stated, “You’ve got your poorly lit CGI climax, lines out of the “Sir, this is a Wendy’s” playbook, enough product placement to qualify for a Super Bowl ad, and another appearance by “Sabotage,” which is evidently the only Beastie Boys song allowed in movies.”

For better or worse, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods is free to watch on Tubi—do with that information what you will. But, if you are going to endure it, at least be sure to watch the original Shazam! first.

