Zachary Levi Finally Gives a Definitive Answer About His Shazam’s DCU Future

Zachary Levi has directly addressed the persistent questions surrounding his future as Shazam within the new DC Universe being crafted by James Gunn and Peter Safran. In a recent interview with Variety, the actor expressed his affection for the role and his willingness to return, while also making it clear that any such decisions are currently out of his hands. This comes as the DC Studios’ new strategy for an interconnected cinematic universe gains momentum, with key superhero roles being recast and the projects currently on schedule for release underlining how the previous DC Extended Universe (DCEU), which starred Levi, is dead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Absolutely. I loved playing the role,” Levi stated unequivocally when asked if he wished to return as the magically powered hero, a character he first brought to the screen in 2019’s Shazam! and reprised in the 2023 sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. However, regarding any actual plans for his character’s inclusion in the new DCU, Levi was equally clear about his current standing, admitting, “No idea. It’s all well above my pay grade”.

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Despite Levi’s enthusiasm, his return as Shazam is unlikely. While the initial Shazam! film was a critical darling and a box office success, earning $367.8 million worldwide against a $100 million budget. Its sequel pulled only $134.1 million globally, marking it as a considerable financial disappointment for Warner Bros. Discovery. In addition, Levi has been at the heart of multiple controversies in recent years. These included a January 2023 tweet where Levi stated, “Hardcore agree,” in response to a query asking if Pfizer posed a “real danger to the world,” leading to accusations of promoting vaccine skepticism. In addition, during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, comments he made at Manchester Comic Con calling the rules preventing him from discussing his past work “so dumb” also drew backlash, for which he later clarified he supported his union but was frustrated by certain limitations.

More pointedly, after the death of Broadway actor Gavin Creel, Levi shared an article about Creel’s passing with a cryptic caption about “the truth,” which many, aware of Creel’s prior openness about a myocarditis diagnosis and Levi’s perceived vaccine skepticism, criticized as an insensitive attempt to politicize the tragedy. Levi also publicly shared and commented on reports and fan theories suggesting that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had actively worked against the Shazam franchise’s success and crossover potential with Black Adam, further fueling online dissent.

The DCU’s Extensive Plans Don’t Include Shazam (So Far)

Image courtesy of DC Studios

The current plans for the DCU are steering away from badly-received superheroes and actors from the DCEU era, such as Levi’s Shazam. The new DCU officially started with the animated series Creature Commandos, which premiered on Max in late 2024. This seven-episode first season, written by Gunn, introduced a black-ops team of monsters and included numerous Easter eggs and mentions of established DC entities and locations, such as Themyscira, A.R.G.U.S., and even the Justice League. However, Shazam is not yet part of the canon.

Following Creature Commandos, the DCU’s theatrical launch is spearheaded by James Gunn’s Superman, starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult. On the Max streaming side, Peacemaker Season 2, starring John Cena, will follow Superman. In 2026, DC Studios is officially releasing the Max series Lanterns, the DCU film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and a film centered on Clayface, written by Mike Flanagan. All these projects are focused on expanding the universe and explaining how classic heroes inhabit the world, maybe even hinting at a new version of Shazam.

Superman is scheduled to fly into theaters on July 11th.

Would you like Zachary Levi to return as Shazam for the DCU? Let us know in the comments!