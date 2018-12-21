The 2018 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Fight Scene

2018 is nearing its end, causing everyone in the pop culture world to look back at the entertaining content that made the year memorable. The team at ComicBook.com came together to nominate our favorites in the world of television, movies, comics, and anime of 2018.

From the epic bathroom smack-down in Mission: Impossible – Fallout to Okoye using her wig as a weapon during Black Panther‘s casino fight, 2018 was ripe with legendary action sequences. However, there was one moment that stood out above the rest, earning its place as one of the greatest movie fights in comic book history.

And the winner of Best Fight Scene is…

Avengers: Infinity War‘s Battle on Titan!

The fight between our favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes and Thanos had so many layers of perfection, it will be extremely hard to top in Avengers: Endgame. Seeing the Guardians of the Galaxy fight alongside Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Spider-Man with a near-perfect execution against the Mad Titan was nothing short of mesmerizing.

Kevin Smith said it best when he told IMDB that the Titan battle was “the absolute closest” thing he has ever seen to “a comic book coming to life.”

With the brilliant direction by Joe and Anthony Russo, the scene expresses team work in a way we’ve rarely seen. Doctor Strange uses his sorcerer powers to guide the attack as the heroes put all they having into stopping Thanos. Even Strange’s Cloak of Levitation provides its assistance, immobilizing the Infinity Gauntlet that rests on Thanos’ hand.

The height of the scene comes when each hero manages to grip their own piece of Thanos in order to hold him down. Not only does this moment showcase the true strength of Thanos and how much it will take to stop him, but it proves what our heroes can do when they work together.

For a moment, it really feels like the good guys are going to triumph, but in true dramatic fashion, everything falls apart in the tragic moment when Star-Lord learns Thanos killed Gamora. The intensity of this scene is unmatched. Audiences watched with bated breath as Spider-Man nearly takes hold of the gauntlet before Thanos regains control. Many people blame Star-Lord for everything that followed, including the decimation, but the raw intensity of Chris Pratt’s reaction is heartbreakingly believable.

Once Thanos regains control, it’s clear the best fight scene of the year is being won by the villain. Upon realizing their defeat, Doctor Strange gives up the Time Stone to Thanos, concluding the epic battle and putting us in the “endgame.”

Special shout-out to the cast of the brilliant fight scene: Josh Brolin (Thanos), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Dave Bautista (Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), and Karen Gillan (Nebula).

