Vin Diesel Confirms Even He Doesn’t Know When Fast X: Part 2 Is Happening (And Asks Universal for News)

Vin Diesel is just as eager as fans to learn information about Fast X: Part 2. In a since-edited post on his Instagram account, the actor shared a photo of him posing with fellow franchise star Michelle Rodriguez. In the initial post caption, Diesel pleaded with Fast & Furious distributor Universal Pictures to announce the Fast X: Part 2 release date, which is what audiences have been waiting on for a while. Elsewhere in the post, Diesel made a reference to the Fast X: Part 2 “precursor” short film he plans to direct, indicating that he is eager to get the ball rolling on his signature franchise’s grand finale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Universal … Please tell the best fans in the world when the next movie is coming out. Please …” Diesel originally wrote. The post has since been edited to be a general message of love and appreciation for Fast & Furious fans. You can check out the revised post in the space below:

Following the release of Fast X in 2023, development on the next Fast & Furious installment has stalled. In November 2024, Diesel blamed the situation on conflicting studio demands, remarking that Universal wants the movie to come out by March 2026 and Comcast (Universal’s parent company) was interested in splitting the film into two parts to end the series on a bang. Since its original conception, the 11th mainline Fast & Furious film has undergone some changes behind the scenes. Last summer, Tyrese Gibson revealed he had yet to see a script.

Things seemed to be on the right track for Dom Toretto and family as recently as early March, when Diesel outlined his desire to shoot Fast X: Part 2 in Los Angeles this summer. Louis Leterrier is attached to direct the film, and he’s been vocal about wanting to get it out in theaters by June 2026 to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

It’s unclear why Diesel altered his original caption. The most likely explanation is someone from either Universal or Diesel’s PR team quickly got on the phone and asked him to change it. It is perhaps notable that in the initial caption, Diesel included #FuelFest, seemingly a nod to the automotive event that doubles as a car show and music festival. Members of the Fast & Furious franchise cast have attended FuelFest in the past as special guests, so maybe there are plans in place to reveal something at one of the several remaining FuelFest events scheduled throughout the rest of the year and Diesel let the cat out of the bag early. It’s also possible that the studio higher-ups didn’t want it to look like Diesel (who is a producer on the Fast series) was unsure when the next film is coming out.

Hopefully, fans get some clarity on this matter soon. Fast X: Part 2 has the potential to be one of Universal’s biggest upcoming releases, sending one of the studio’s marquee properties off into the sunset. Especially with the targeted 2026 release, there’s a lot of pressure to get the film “right” so it functions as both a worthwhile conclusion to a decades-spanning saga and a celebration of a significant milestone. It’s important for the creative team to take their time and not rush anything, but the clock is ticking if Fast X: Part 2 is to come out next summer.