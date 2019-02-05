All The Super Bowl 2019 Movie Trailers In One Place

Super Bowl Sunday is the single-most popular weekend for advertisers of the year, as corporations and movie studios look to get their products in front of as many eyes as possible.

As expected, Super Bowl LIII is set to feature the television debut of a handful of movie trailers from universal’s Hobbs & Shaw to Disney – Pixar’s Toy Story 4.If you’re looking for the entire list of movie trailers that were showing in this year’s big game — you’ve arrived at the right spot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see all of the movie trailers released during Super Bowl LIII!

Hobbs & Shaw – Released Online Prior to Kick-off

Us – Released Online Prior to Kick-off

Wonder Park – Released Online Prior to Kick-off

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark – Pre-Game

“Who took my big to-o-o-o-o-e?”



From the dark imagination of Guillermo del Toro, based on the iconic book series, your first look at Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark – in theaters this summer. #ScaryStories pic.twitter.com/am6qjrD5eg — Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (@ScaryStoriesMov) February 3, 2019

Turn out the lights and prepare for terror… the Jangly Man is coming for you.



From the dark imagination of Guillermo del Toro, based on the iconic book series, your first look at Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark – in theaters this summer. #ScaryStories pic.twitter.com/b76IxYSDwI — Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (@ScaryStoriesMov) February 3, 2019

She leaned over the bed and whispered, “This is an evil place. Flee while you can.”



From the dark imagination of Guillermo del Toro, based on the iconic book series, your first look at Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark – in theaters this summer. #ScaryStories pic.twitter.com/NywkMMOwxA — Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (@ScaryStoriesMov) February 4, 2019

“What is that red spot on my cheek?” Mother said, “It will go away. Just don’t scratch it.”



From the dark imagination of Guillermo del Toro, based on the iconic book series, your first look at Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark – in theaters this summer. #ScaryStories pic.twitter.com/UDZ51XKIdt — Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (@ScaryStoriesMov) February 4, 2019

Alita: Battle Angel – First Quarter

Avengers: Endgame – First Quarter

Captain Marvel – First Quarter

Toy Story 4 – Post-Game

Fast & Furious Hobbs & Shaw Fast & Furious Hobbs & ShawGet Out Us Black PantherWonder Park Wonder Park