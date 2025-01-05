2025 Golden Globes: Which Comic Book Movies and TV Shows Are Nominated (And Which Ones Aren’t)

2024 wasn’t a super year for superheroes at the box office. Besides Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine — which clawed its way to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time at the global box office — comic book adaptations had more misses than hits. Joker: Folie à Deux, The Crow, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter bombed at the box office. The low-budgeted Hellboy: The Crooked Man skipped theaters entirely. And Venom: The Last Dance, the final film in the Tom Hardy trilogy, underwhelmed and underperformed.

Comic book adaptations fared better on television, with The Batman spinoff series The Penguin and the WandaVision spinoff Agatha All Along each earning nominations in the acting categories at the 2025 Golden Globes.

This year, only three comic book-based projects received a total of five nominations in five categories at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes, which celebrate the best of both film and television:

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Nominees

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Nominees

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Nominees

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Nominees

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Nominees

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime

Those five Golden Globe nominations between three projects mark the most for the genre since 2020, when the billion dollar-grossing Joker received four nominations, winning two: Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Original Score – Motion Picture for composer Hildur Guðnadóttir. (The R-rated DC movie also earned nominations for Best Motion Picture – Drama, and Best Director – Motion Picture for Todd Phillips.)

The 2021 ceremony had zero nominees from the genre, while WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany were nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture categories in 2022. In 2023, Angela Bassett was the lone nominee, winning the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for her role in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

And in 2024 — a ceremony dominated by the Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer (five wins) and the television series Succession (four wins), The Bear (three wins), and Beef (three wins) — the comic book genre walked away empty-handed. The first-ever Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement was awarded to 2023’s Barbie, beating out fellow nominees Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The animated Spider-Verse sequel also received nominations for Best Original Score and Best Motion Picture — Animated, although it lost in the latter category to the Hayao Miyazaki film The Boy and the Heron.

2018’s Black Panther is still the only superhero film to receive a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture – Drama (awarded to Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody at the 2019 ceremony), while 2008’s The Dark Knight is the only comic book film to be awarded the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor (won posthumously by Heath Ledger for his performance as the Joker). The Joker role also won Phoenix the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Golden Globe in 2020, with 2019’s Joker the lone comic book-based film to win the award.

For our part, the 2024 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards — which annually celebrate the best in film, television, comics, and more — ComicBook staff named The Penguin the Best Comic Book TV Series and X-Men ’97 the Best Animated Series of the year.

The Penguin also received multiple awards for Colin Farrell’s Oz Cobb and Cristin Milioti’s Sofia Falcone, while Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal/Death was named Best TV Scene Stealer (Agatha All Along) and Channing Tatum’s Gambit was named Best Scene Stealer in Film (Deadpool & Wolverine). The latter was also ComicBook’s pick for the Best Comic Book Movie of 2024.

Other projects that met the eligibility and consideration rules — programs first aired during the qualifying year, Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2024 — but received no nominations include Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97, Marvel TV’s Echo, Netflix’s Dead Boy Detectives, DC Studios’ Creature Commandos, and the final seasons of TNT’s Snowpiercer (based on the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige) and The CW’s Superman & Lois.

The 82nd Golden Globes air Sunday, Jan. 5, on CBS.



