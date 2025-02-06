Super Bowl 2025: 9 Trailers You Can Watch Before the Big Game

Movie studios aren’t waiting for Super Bowl Sunday to kick off promoting their biggest blockbusters. After last year’s game reached 123.7 million viewers to become the most-watched telecast in history, all eyes will be on Super Bowl LIX as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9. There will be a slate of star-studded Super Bowl ads, halftime headliner Kendrick Lamar, and reaction shots of Taylor Swift from the NFL’s biggest game in New Orleans, but it’s also the day where the most-hyped movie trailers touch down online after debuting during the big game.

Some of those trailers have already made their way online in the lead up to the Fox-aired main event, which is reportedly charging a whopping $8 million for 30 seconds of ad time. So without further ado, here are nine teasers, TV spots, and trailers you can watch ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl:

Captain America: Brave New World

Starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Danny Ramirez as wingman Joaquin Torres/the Falcon, and Harrison Ford as U.S. President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross/Red Hulk, Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World takes flight on Feb. 14.

Novocaine

When the girl of his dreams is kidnapped, everyman Nate turns his inability to feel pain into an unexpected strength in his fight to get her back. The action-comedy stars Jack Quaid (The Boys, Companion), Amber Midthunder (Prey), Ray Nicholson (Smile 2), and Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: No Way Home), and is “numbing” soon: Novocaine hits on March 14.

Sinners

The fifth collaboration between director Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) and star Michael B. Jordan (Creed), the original supernatural horror-thriller is about twin brothers Smoke and Stack (Jordan) who return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. Also starring Hailee Steinfeld (the Spider-Verse movies), Jack O’Connell (28 Years Later), Wunmi Mosaku (Deadpool & Wolverine), Jayme Lawson (The Batman), and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods), sink your teeth into Sinners on April 18.

Final Destination Bloodlines

“In death there are no accidents, no coincidences, no mishaps, and no escapes,” Death expert and mortician Bludworth (Tony Todd) says in 2000’s Final Destination. New Line Cinema resurrects the gruesome saga after 14 years with Final Destination Bloodlines, which takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice as college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all. Starring Kaitlyn Santa Juana (The Flash), Teo Briones (Chucky), Richard Harmon (The 100), Owen Patrick Joyner (Julie and the Phantoms), Rya Kihlstedt (Dexter), Anna Lore (They/Them), with Brec Bassinger (Stargirl) and Tony Todd (Candyman), your final destination arrives May 16.

M3GAN 2.0

M3GAN — Model 3 Generative Android — is back. Two years after the original model of the A.I. doll (Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis) went rogue, her creator Gemma (Allison Williams) and first BFF Cady (Violet McGraw) are terrorized once more when the M3GAN tech is stolen and misused by a powerful defense contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno) — the ultimate killer infiltration spy. M3GAN 2.0 slays when she dances into theaters on June 27.

Jurassic World Rebirth

Welcome back to Jurassic Park. Five years after the events of 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion, dinosaurs rule the Earth in the new movie from Rogue One director Gareth Edwards and starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali as the extraction team tasked with a race to the most dangerous place on Earth: an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the biggest and baddest dinosaurs that were left behind. A new Jurassic era begins on July 2.

Superman

While James Gunn’s Superman movie won’t be touching down during the big game, Man of Steel’s best friend Krypto the Superdog will get ruff with a sneak peek during the pre-game Puppy Bowl XXI. The first film from the new DC Studios stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and soars into theaters on July 11.

Smurfs

You Smurfs don’t know smurf about smurf. When Papa Smurf (voiced by John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe. The smurftastic cast includes Nick Offerman (The Last of Us) as Papa Smurf’s brother and also stars — deep breath — Natasha Lyonne (The Fantastic Four: First Steps), JP Karliak (X-Men ’97), Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Amy Sedaris (Star Wars: The Mandalorian), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), James Corden (Peter Rabbit), Octavia Spencer (The Help), Hannah Waddingham (The Fall Guy), Sandra Oh (Invincible), Alex Winter (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure), Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle), and Billie Lourd (American Horror Story), with Kurt Russell (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2). Get smurfed July 18.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

It’s almost (clobberin’) time for Marvel’s first family to take their first steps into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From Marvel Studios, the 1960s-set The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (the Mission: Impossible films) as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) as Ben Grimm/the Thing. Also featuring a cast that includes Julia Garner (Wolf Man) as Silver Surfer, Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones) as Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face), Paul Walter Hauser (Inside Out 2), and John Malkovich (Bird Box) in undisclosed roles, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will flame on July 25 only in theaters.