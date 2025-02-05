Jurassic World Rebirth’s New Dinosaur Might Be the Scariest of the Entire Franchise

There were a lot of Jurassic fans hoping that the first trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth would keep its new, monstrous dinosaurs a secret, allowing for them to be a bigger surprise when the film arrives in theaters this summer. That didn’t exactly happen, though the trailer did keep shots of its biggest, baddest dino infrequent and vague. What the trailer did show us of this new beast is enough to confirm that it is a creature unlike the Jurassic franchise has seen to this point, and it might be the most terrifying creature the series has ever seen.

Jurassic World Rebirth is mostly set on the island where the original Jurassic Park research lab was located, and that’s where the film’s lead characters have to track down DNA samples that could help save humanity. That facility, according to the trailer, houses some dinosaur creations that didn’t come out quite the way they were supposed to. These alternate dinosaurs were ultimately deemed too dangerous for the park itself.

One of those dinosaurs looks more like an alien or a monster from some kind of fantasy universe. It’s got more in common with a Xenomorph than a T-Rex, at least from what we’ve seen so far. Take a look!

This is one of just two shots from the Jurassic World Rebirth trailer that show off this chilling new creature. The other shows it towering over a scientist in some sort of containment chamber.

This unnamed dinosaur is not only enormous, but it has features that we haven’t seen from many other dinosaurs in Jurassic World before. It stands as tall as the T-Rex, but has front arms/legs that actually reach down to the ground. It’s almost as if there are elements of a gorilla to the beast, which also make it feel just a tad more human than its Jurassic predecessors.

According to producer Frank Marshall, these new creations are all based in reality, but they have some mutations from what they were originally intended to be, which is what made them too terrifying for the original park in the first place.

“These are the dinosaurs that didn’t work. There’s some mutations in there,” Marshall told Vanity Fair. “They’re all based on real dinosaur research, but they look a little different.”

Director Gareth Edwards, who is no stranger to massive movie monsters, took influence from Xenomorphs, the Rancor from Star Wars, and previous Jurassic Park dinosaurs when working on these new beasts.

“Some Rancor went in there, some H.R. Giger went in there, a little T. rex went in there…” Edwards explained.

We probably won’t see a full, clear view of this dinosaur until Rebirth arrives, but we’re already dreading what terror it’s ready to cause.

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to hit theaters on July 2nd.