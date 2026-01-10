2025’s Weirdest Superhero Movie is Finally Streaming (& It’s Already a Hit)

A superhero movie released last year is currently dominating Hulu’s Top 10 according to FlixPatrol’s Top 10 Streaming List. It’s an unexpected title to take the #2 spot on the list, to say the least, but critics and audiences alike enjoyed the hell out of it. It’s a darkly comedic and gore-filled good time, sure to achieve its own cult-classic status in time.

The Toxic Avenger, a reboot of the 1984 film of the same name, stars Peter Dinklage, Kevin Bacon, and Elijah Wood. The official summary of the film is a wild one: “When a downtrodden janitor, Winston Gooze, is exposed to a catastrophic toxic accident, he’s transformed into a new kind of hero: The Toxic Avenger. Now, Toxie must rise from outcast to savior, taking on ruthless corporate overlords and corrupt forces who threaten his son, his friends, and his community. In a world where greed runs rampant… justice is best served radioactive.”

It’s A Silly, Gory Good Time—Just Like The Original

In a potentially surprising turn, The Toxic Avenger scored an 87% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer and an 82% on the Popcornmeter. Critic Graeme Tuckket of The Post NZ says, “This new The Toxic Avenger works because Blair and everyone involved have taken the assignment seriously and set out to make the film as good as it can possibly be, while not forgetting the original is a legendary piece of demented midnight cultdom.” Erik Childress of Movie Madness Podcast gave the film 3 out of 4 stars, saying, “Mason Blair has a lot of fun refashioning the Troma original with a game villain in Kevin Bacon and another true hero turn by Peter Dinklage in a delightful performance who, along with Jacob Tremblay, delivers sympathy between the carnage.”

“A janitor rises from the goo to confront corporate neglect. I have never been a fan of Troma, but this is likely the best film they’ve ever made. Of course, it helps that Dinklage provides a committed performance within a ridiculous premise. Even so, all the characters here are intentionally exaggerated. Bacon is delightfully corrupt, and Elijah Wood continues to play secondary characters we enjoy. I was gonna mention his epic performance in I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore and was surprised to learn Macon Blair also directed that film. If you haven’t seen it, do so now. Toxic is darkly comedic, grotesque, and violent but also charming,” said one viewer, highlighting what the reboot brings to the forefront, and how it stands on its own.

