Peter Dinklage Reveals Why Toxic Avenger Is the “Perfect” Superhero For Him to Play

Peter Dinklage did not dream of growing up to star in The Toxic Avenger, but he does feel that the role is perfect for him and perfect for the time we’re living in. Dinklage was at San Diego Comic-Con this year, promoting the long-awaited theatrical release of The Toxic Avenger remake along with writer-director Macon Blair and a few other cast members. In an interview with ComicBook, Dinklage explained why The Toxic Avenger is relevant not just for its environmental themes, but specifically for the irreverent way it approaches them. The movie has done well on the film festival circuit, and now it will finally get a wider theatrical release starting on August 29th.

Dinklage saw the original Toxic Avenger film as a young man, and he joked that he had never really dreamed of taking the role for himself like some other legacy superhero roles, but he was still happy to be cast. He said, “Of course, it makes perfect sense, and I was born and raised in New Jersey. I mean, look at the environment now, it’s sadly still a topical thing.”

“I think the best way to approach certain serious topics is through satire and comedy, because it’s through the back door, and he nails it every time,” Dinklage concluded, gesturing at Blair.

Dinklage has already had some other prominent roles in superhero movies and geek culture in general, including the smith Eitri in Avengers: Infinity War and Dr. Bolivar Trask in X-Men: Days of Future Past. Since he’s spent so much time on the Marvel side of the fence, ComicBook asked if there is a DC Comics role he is interested in taking. He confirmed that he is a fan, but didn’t seem to have anything in mind for himself.

“I do enjoy the Superman, but I’m a little bit too long in the tooth for that role now, and the suit would be an interesting fit,” he joked.

The Toxic Avenger stars Dinklage as Winston Gooze, a janitor who suffers a bizarre accident that mutates him and grants him special abilities. He uses these to become a vigilante, going after everyone from gangs to corrupt businesses. The movie first screened for the public back in 2023, but has faced several hurdles in terms of distribution. Finally, it will be released next month in select theaters.

You can find screenings in your are and buy tickets to The Toxic Avenger on the movie’s website here. It begins showing on Friday, August 29th, but it may not be available for long.