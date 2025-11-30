Avengers: Endgame Just Lost A Box Office Record To Disney’s New Billion Dollar Guarantee

The Marvel Cinematic Universe just lost a box office record to a Disney movie, as Avengers: Endgame just fell from its spot at the top. When Avengers: Endgame came out, it was a monumental hit and raced to the top of the box office list. It ended up grossing $2.799 billion at the worldwide box office, and claimed the number one spot until Avatar was re-released and overtook it to reclaim that top spot. However, Avengers: Endgame also held some other records that an older movie had no chance of reclaiming, including its opening weekend totals. However, Disney’s new release just beat one of those records and is on its way to a billion itself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Zootopia 2 was a massive success over Thanksgiving weekend at the box office. It ended up making $156 million over the five-day holiday weekend. However, even more impressive, it has already made $459.6 million worldwide (via The Numbers). According to The Express Tribune, it earned $34 million in China on opening day, breaking the single-day box office record set by Avengers: Endgame.

According to reports, Zootopia 2 had its best international numbers coming from China, South Korea, France, Mexico, and Germany. The current numbers helped it surpass the opening weekends of Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($450M) and Captain Marvel ($456M). It fell just short of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 ($483M). With the holiday season officially here, family movies like this should continue to perform well, especially with this year’s Christmas movies not offering as much for kids as usual years.

Zootopia 2 Is A Guaranteed Billion-Dollar Movie

Image Courtesy of Disney

Of course, this is great news for Disney, as one of its own movies was the one to surpass its other movie’s record. It also helped since MCU movies like Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four underperformed at the box office. It is also a good sign. With this year’s Christmas movies trending for older audiences, only Avatar: Fire and Ash looks to bring in big numbers over the holiday season. With that James Cameron movie trending lower than the last film in the franchise, Zootopia 2 has a chance to continue to build its numbers.

It is almost guaranteed that Zooptopia 2 will break the billion-dollar mark, but how high it can go remains to be seen. Disney’s recent trend of making animated sequels for theatrical release has paid off, and Zootopia 2 could be the best of them all. Currently, Frozen II holds that top spot at $1.45 billion, followed by Moana 2 at $1.05 billion. Ralph Breaks the Internet finished with $539 million, and Zootopia 2 will surpass that in a matter of a week or two.

Zootopia 2 is already getting much better reviews than both Frozen II and Moana 2, so it could pay off with repeat viewings for parents who want to take their kids to the movies over the holiday season. Frozen II sits at 15th at the all-time worldwide box office, and its opening weekend was $130.2 million, releasing over the Thanksgiving weekend in 2019. This is a good indication of what Zootopia 2 could end up doing before its run ends. While it won’t come close to Avengers: Endgame’s final numbers, it could end up as one of the highest-grossing animated movies of all time.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!