2026 Zombie Sequel Gets Huge Praise in Surprise Early Reactions: “One of the Best Horror Movies of the Last Decade”

2026 is preparing to bring back one of the biggest horror franchises of the modern era, once again seeing some of the most disturbing “zombies” rampage their way on the silver screen. Using a wild new way of filming the horror sequel, fans were waiting for this zombie universe to return, thanks to the wild cliffhanger that was introduced in the 2025 entry. As reviews for the follow-up make their way online, horror fans appear to be in for quite the wild ride that might just improve upon both its predecessor in 2025 and the two entries that came before from legendary filmmaker Danny Boyle.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is the follow-up to this year’s 28 Years Later, picking up where the previous horror entry left off. In this year’s rage-infested epic, horror fans were introduced to Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Jamie and his son, Alfie Williams’ Spike. While the movie had plenty of bouts with the walking nightmares, 28 Years Later had quite a few hard-hitting emotional notes that examined both the lighter and darker sides of humanity. As reviews for The Bone Temple make their way online, thanks to preview screenings, prior to its theatrical release on January 16th next year, many are stating that the sequel is bringing the spooky goods to theaters. You can check out some of the glowing reviews below.

THE BONE TEMPLE is a brutally audacious follow up to 28 YEARS LATER that largely sidelines the infected to explore cultism, trauma, psychosis and compassion.



I really like its uncompromising, idiosyncratic ambition. It’s easily more polarising than 28YL.



Video coming in January pic.twitter.com/4KcKGSidml — Ryan Hollinger (@ryanhollinger) December 9, 2025

28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE deepens the franchise’s lore with new questions and some long-awaited answers in the quietest yet undeniably most brutal installment of the series. Ralph Fiennes is truly phenomenal here, adding new poetic layers of complexity to his character,… pic.twitter.com/BJabyCbOqS — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) December 10, 2025

#28YearsLater: The Bone Temple – Yet more evidence that when you let Nia Da Costa cook, great things tend to happen. So much to love, with Ralph Fiennes walking away with the MVP and tearing the house down with one especially insane sequence that rightfully drew applause. Go see! pic.twitter.com/20s8pU3fLd — Amon Warmann (@AmonWarmann) December 9, 2025

Excuse my language, but I just got out of the first screening of #28YearsLater: #TheBoneTemple – and holy f*****g s**t. This has cranked everything up to 11 and I warn you, you will need a very strong stomach (or a sick bag). Also, Ralph Fiennes is truly phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/n6TybDXsPf — Tori Brazier (@dinotaur) December 9, 2025

Will 28 Years Later Continue?

While 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is roaring into theaters next year, a third entry has yet to be confirmed. In previous interviews, director Danny Boyle has stated that he has an idea for another chapter, though we will be waiting longer for this potential sequel should it be verified. 28 Years Later and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple were filmed quite close to one another, with numerous characters set to play a big role in both films. A major change for the upcoming sequel film is that Boyle himself isn’t the director for The Bone Temple, with director Nia DeCosta (The Marvels, Candyman) taking the reins of the follow-up.

In an interview earlier this year, 28 Years Later’s writer Alex Garland discussed the major themes of both films while hoping to see the storyline continue in a potential third entry, ““The whole film — and if we ever get to make it, the whole trilogy — is in some ways about looking back and looking forwards, and the relationship between looking forwards to better worlds or attempting to make better worlds or, trying to construct the world that you’re in on the basis of old worlds… The thing about looking back is how selective memory is and that it cherry picks and it has amnesia, and crucially, it also misremembers. And we are living in a time right now which is absolutely dominated by a misremembered past.”

What do you think of The Bone Temple reviews roaring online?